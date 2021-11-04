Fundraiser Big Dance
SEBRING — On Sat. Nov. 6 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Tanglewood on U.S. 27 North, featuring George Durham and Company. This is a fundraiser dance for Mike Woods, who is dealing with severe medical issues, medical bills, and heavy family responsibilities. Sponsor for the event is “Pay it Forward”, a group within Tanglewood who helps deserving people in need. There is a huge cash payout in a 50/50 raffle and over 150 prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door without attending the dance, but you need to be present to win cash. You do not need to be present to win the prizes. Dance is open to the public and admission is $10 at the door. For further information, contact Penny Irilli at 863-835-1435.
Trash & Treasure sale
AVON PARK — The Kiwanis Aktion Club will sponsor a fall trash & treasure sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St. (off College Drive). You can rent an 8-by-8 space with one 8-foot table provided for $10 to sell your items. You can bring more tables, a tent or chairs if you choose. All spaces will be set up outside. Event will happen rain or shine. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Deadline to enter is Nov. 5. Tables will be spaced apart for social distancing. Aktion Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks to help with the Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children. If you have items to donate to the club to sell, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438. We can pick them up or you can drop them off.
NAACP Veterans Day Lunch
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will host the NAACP Veterans Day Lunch Celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Southside Veterans Gardens, at the intersection of Tulane Drive and S. Verona Ave. in Avon Park. There will be food, music and a guest speaker.
Larsen House Grand Opening
AVON PARK — There will be Christmas all year at Larsen House, at 2375 Lake Lillian Drive in Avon Park Lakes. The Grand Opening of this special place will be on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Both the Larsen Christmas House and the nearby Twice is Nice Shoppe feature sales of gently used toys, many Christmas items, clothes, furniture and collectibles that will be sold to fund the Adventist Community Service food bank to benefit Highlands County residents. Regular hours for both stores are Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, contact Jeannette Zesch, 863-512-4255.
Tanglewood show and dance
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., Tanglewood Resort presents in their theater clubhouse The Atlantic Boys. This is an audience friendly group guaranteed to get you dancing in the aisles. Tickets are $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:15. Refreshments available for purchase. Location is 3000 Tanglewood Parkway (off U.S. 27); main gate will be open for your entrance into the community.
Trips to Deland & Ft. Lauderdale
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring is planning “A Day Away” (two trips) to visit wonderful Florida. Each trip price includes all costs and gratuities. On Nov. 8, we will travel to Deland to visit that charming city and tour the Stetson Mansion all decorated for Christmas; cost is $75 per person. Second trip will be Saturday, Dec. 4, for the Christmas Tour of Lights on the Jungle Queen Dinner Cruise at Ft. Lauderdale with a journey down the Intercoastal Waterway to see the over the top Christmas lights, then on to a barbecue dinner, including live music; cost is $120 per person. For reservations or further information, contact Judy Trier at jrtrier@gmail.com or call 260-242-0612.
Thanksgiving drive-thru dinner
SEBRING — On Thursday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nu-Hope Elder Care and Duke Energy are sponsoring a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Road (parking lot). Reservations are required by calling Nu-Hope at 863-382-2134 by Monday, Nov. 8 in order to receive your assigned meal pick-up time. This dinner is for seniors ages 60+. There will be live entertainment and local dignitaries to meet while you are waiting to pick up your hot meal.
Artist Night
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Cindy Rose Eaton as the guest presenter for Monday at the Museum Artist Night on November 9, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. She will give a brief presentation of her photography career and exhibits . Question and Answer period will follow. The Public is welcome to attend as well as artists of all mediums. Event will be at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, upstairs in the Community Building, entrance in the rear of the building.
Quarters for a Cause auction
SEBRING — Kiwanis Aktion Club presents an auction of quarters on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Bring plenty of quarters and friends. Wear something blue and/or orange to get into the special raffle. Auction is for people 18 and older only. Vendors featuring raffles, cash and carry items, door prizes and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Aktion Club, which is a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities who help their local community. Proceeds will benefit local needy children at Christmas.
Gem & Mineral Club meets
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Beth Johnston will demonstrate and instruct members in making twisted wire and bead ring, which will allow students bragging rights on a lovely keepsake. Birthstones for Nov. are topaz and citrine. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Christmas yard sale
SEBRING — St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop will host their annual jewelry and Christmas Yard Sale on Nov. 12 & 13 in Buttonwood Bay at 541 Cottonwood Drive, Sebring from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hundreds of pieces of beautiful jewelry and Christmas decorations at reasonable prices. All proceeds benefit charities of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. For further information, call St. Francis of Assisi Church office: 863-465-0051.
Free BBQ cookout
AVON PARK — Donald Gordon LLC presents a free BBQ cookout Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex, 207 E. State Street. Giving back to our community. Luke 10:2.
Craft Show Vendors wanted
AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake is hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Setup is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The location is Reflections on Silver Lake Community Center, 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive (on U.S. 27, right across from the College at the light). For further information, call Connie Thomas, 330-671-5948.
Community Drum Circle
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a Community Drum Circle at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art at 310 W. Main St. This is a “primal connection” indoor, family friendly event. Instruments are available. No admission fee. For further information, visit: heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Heartland hoedown
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., the Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning presents a “hoedown” with live music by Ramblin Rose & The Ramblers. There will be a 50/50, door prices and a raffle. Food & drink will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy. $10 per ticket. For tickets, please visit: heartlandhorses.org or call 863-452-0006. Event location is 4305 Independence St.
Trash and Treasure sale
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will have a trash-treasure sale Friday, November 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and Saturday, November 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be served. Items included will be furniture, clothing, books and more! Location is 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Sebring Walmart). For more information, call 863-382-1736.
Feeding Families Project
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is in need of food donations to help with a Thanksgiving Dinner for people in need this year. The club will buy turkeys. Aktion Club members will be collecting cash or non-perishable food items to donate, including instant potatoes, vegetables (corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, etc.), stuffing, cranberry sauce or any other items needed. Please call 863-443-0438 prior to November 18 to arrange for pick up or drop off of items.
Gardeners festival & plant sale
SEBRING — The Master Gardeners of Highlands County is hosting this festival on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at U.S. 27 and George Blvd. The sale is full of vendors, music, door prizes, silent auction items, food, learning opportunities and how-to books. For further information, call 863-402-6540.
VFW Golf Tournament
SEBRING — On Nov. 20, at the Golf Hammock Golf Course, VFW Post 4300 will hold a golf tournament with check-in time at 7:15 a.m. and shotgun starting at 8 a.m. Cost is $65 per player, 4 person scramble. First 36 foursomes, pick your own foursome. Raffle tickets, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. Refreshments during golf, with a meal to follow at VFW Post. First and second flight prizes for men and women. Hole sponsorship is $50.00. Must register in advance. Contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post at 863-385-8902 for further information.
BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Lake Placid Depot Museum
LAKE PLACID The Lake Placid Depot Museum on Oak St.. just off N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid is open: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the caladium capital of the world.
Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — On November 25, A Thanksgiving drive-through dinner will be held at Heartland Christian Academy, 1160 Persimmon Avenue (corner of Kenilworth). Heartland Christian, Preshetta Simmons and Marquitisha Packer are partnering to provide a free dinner to those who are in need and alone for this special holiday. This hot meal will include ham, macaroni & cheese, yellow rice, yams, green beans, stuffing, corn bread, rolls, cranberry sauce & dessert. A special gift bag containing personal items will also be given. Donations of toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap, hand sanitizer & deodorant, also cash and gift cards would be appreciated no later than Nov. 12. Drop off location is Heartland Christian Academy. For further information, call Mrs. “H” at Heartland Academy, 863-451-1173; Preschetta Simmons, 863-253-9179; or Marquitisha Packer, 863-451-6283.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday décor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera! Location is 19 East Main St. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
LP Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the Eleventh Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. You may bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Cafe to be donated to a needy family for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call Sally at 863-243-3576 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe located at Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines.
Highlands Concert Band performs
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with two Christmas concerts this year. Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. the band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at 7 p.m. the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including Sleigh Ride, Silent Night and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Holiday Art Camp for Kids
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.