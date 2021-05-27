VFW Post 9853 hosting benefit dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 Auxiliary is hosting a benefit dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (or until sold out) on Friday, May 28 at 75 N. Olivia Drive. The menu is ham or turkey, sides and dessert. Cost is $8. Open to the public. For further information, call Betty Martin, 863-453-6230.
Yard/trunk sale and cook out
SEBRING — The Democrats of Highlands County will have a Yard/Trunk Sale and Cook Out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Democratic headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Donation merchandise welcome. For more information, call 863-385-8601.
Ladies of a Loss to meet at Homer’s Restaurant
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at Homers Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on the last Monday of each month. We will be holding our meeting on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, this month. Our meeting will be at 2 p.m. in our private room. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sisters’ hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Memorial Day at Post 69
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will have a Memorial Day Program at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Please come out and show your respect to the soldiers and animals that have given the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation. Lunch will be served after the program.
SFSC Virtual STEM Camp
AVON PARK — South Florida State College is hosting a STEM Camp from June 1-10. This is for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. SFSC’s STEM Camp focuses on improving the math skills that are the foundation of science, technology, and engineering. Field trips take campers to the Kennedy Space Center and Universal Studios STEAM educational program. Spaces are limited. Cost is FREE. Register online: http://sfsc.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/.../B0k71ckBA86G0x671m...For more information, call 863-784-7401 or email moralest@southflorida.edu.
Highlands Stamp Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at First Christian Church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. Anyone interested in stamp collecting is invited to attend.
TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
SEBRING — First Baptist Church Sebring (R.O.C.) is holding this special event June 7-11, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities, for students finishing Grades 2-9. Cost is $135. Campers will receive a free, moisture wicking dri-fit t-shirt, and there will be a parental showcase pizza party with prizes and awards at the conclusion of camp. For additional information please email Coach Brooks at truthathletics@comcast.net.