Canasta back at Elks Lodge
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 has restarted the Open to the Public Canasta at the Lodge on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $2 donation per person to play. Come and join us in the main hall and bring a snack to share. 863-471-3557.
LakeSharks June Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their June Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at CaddyShack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. We welcome back entertainer extraordinaire, Kenny Rose — direct from his “Quarantine Living Room Tours.” They will be collecting items for the Peace River Women’s Shelter: toiletries, hair products, oral hygiene, deodorant, etc. clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games and books. There is a special need for laundry detergent. The public is welcome. HeartlandLakeSharksPHC.com.
Couples paint party
SEBRING — Join Ridge Area ARC for a couples paint party — Beach Vibes from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. Deadline to purchase tickets is June 23! A fun afternoon of painting and benefits a great cause! No art experience needed! A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Tickets available online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Ladies of a Loss
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at Homers Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on the last Monday of each month. We will be holding our meeting on June 28 this month. Our meeting will be at 2 p.m. in our private room. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Sebring Writers Club
SEBRING — Writers from beginners to pros are invited to attend the luncheon meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Meetings are free and there are no membership dues, but we are obligated to pay for our lunch ($11) to use the meeting room. Guest speaker is Sebring Writers co-founder Steve Liddick, who will chair a roundtable discussion on the art and challenges of writing and publishing.
Summer bash
SEBRING — Highlands County Citizens with Voices will have their Summer Bash from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. With a live DJ, family games and vendors. COVID-19 shots will be available. For more information, contact Ada McGown at 863-381-5485.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25 at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park. Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Ribbons and people’s choice will be given. If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445.