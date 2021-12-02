Rotary “Circle of Cans” food drive
SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sebring Noon Rotary will be conducting their annual Circle of Cans food drive around the Sebring Circle. Rotary will accept cans of food and money donations for the local Salvation Army so they can help needy families in the community. There will be two drive-up drop-off points on the downtown Circle at South Ridgewood Drive and North Ridgewood Drive. For further information, call 863-381-5128.
Tanglewood dance event
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 4, the Tanglewood Dance Committee presents “Paisley Craze,” a five-piece rockadelic 1960s band playing your favorites and covering the wide range of styles from that historic decade. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance is from 7-10 p.m. at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, 1600 Tanglewood Circle (enter using U.S. 27 entrance). Cost is $10 at the door. The public is welcome. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Ice provided.
Washington Heights big yard sale
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., a large bazaar/yard sale will be held in the open field across from Bountiful Blessings Church on M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Vendors are welcome; no fees for tables. For further information, call Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.
First Presbyterian Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but they will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
St. John Church Christmas bazaar
SEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., the St. John United Methodist Church presents its Christmas Town Bazaar. Everyone is welcome. Location is the church at 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). For further information, call 863-382-1736.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday décor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera. Location is 19 E. Main St. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
HCA presents artist exhibits
AVON PARK —The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the works of artist David Zeller from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum on the second floor of the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. The exhibit will be on display through the month of December. Meet the artist, enjoy some refreshments and purchase the artwork of your choice. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each month, HCA will sponsor a member artist exhibit. Buyers are asked to leave purchases in the exhibit until the end of the month so others can enjoy it. For further information, call 863-414-1578.
Sebring Recreation Club events
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information, visit FloridaSeniorGames.com. Monday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. is a mini shuffleboard tournament; pinochle at 1 p.m.; Dec. 7, bridge is at 12:30 p.m. and line dancing is from 6-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, wood carving from 8:30-11 a.m.; bridge at 12:30 p.m.; shuffleboard scrambles at 1 p.m.; and intermediate line dancing from 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call 863-385-2966.
Woman’s Club tour
SEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4, come join the Woman’s Club of Sebring for the Christmas Tour of Lights on the Jungle Queen Dinner Cruise at Fort Lauderdale. Guests will journey down the intercoastal waterway to see the Christmas lights. The cruise includes an all-you-can-eat barbecue dinner of baby back ribs, chicken, and peel and eat shrimp with all the fixings. Live music and a show are provided. Departure aboard a comfortable bus departs from Winn Dixie South, Sebring at 3 p.m. Reservations are $120 per person for guests and $110 per member and one guest. This includes transportation, boat tour, dinner, show and tips. There is a cash bar at the restaurant to purchase drinks. Respond to womanclubsebring@gmail.com.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the 11th Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. Bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Cafe to be donated to a needy family for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call 863-243-3576 or 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe at Masonic Lodge. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines.
Highlands Concert Band performs
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with two Christmas concerts this year. Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. the band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at 7 p.m. the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night” and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Free Disinfectant giveawaySEBRING — On Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon, the Samaritan’s Touch Care Center will give away gallon-size bottles of Clorox Total 360 disinfectant at 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Trip to dinner theater musicalSEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society sponsors a day trip on Dec. 9 to the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Ft. Myers to see Holly Jolly Christmas, a Broadway-style song and dance and traditional holiday music production. Cost for members is $95; and for non-members $110, and includes transportation via chartered Annette Tour Bus, buffet lunch and show. The bus will leave from the Weigle House Museum at 9 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and the show will begin at 1 p.m. Call 863-471-2522 for more information or stop by the office at 321 W. Center Ave. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to purchase your tickets.
Highlands P.E.O. Group to meetSEBRING — The Highlands Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Group will meet for lunch at the home of Elaine Becker on Thursday, Dec. 9 at noon. A program and meeting will follow. Members visiting or living in the area are welcome to attend. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Comedy showSEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes The George Casey Show, a one man comedian show. George will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 13 at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $12 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Carol Colon at 717-321-5045.
Artist RoundtableAVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) will conduct a roundtable event on Monday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, located on the 2nd floor of the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. The event will feature discussion regarding “what we would like to see happening.” There will also be an exchange of ideas, a sharing of product information, an opportunity to socialize, and planning future activities such as demonstrations, guest speakers, art classes, social gatherings, etc. For further information, call 863-414-1578.
Sebring Hills breakfastSEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association hosts a fundraising pancake breakfast Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 — 10 a.m. Cost is $5 members, $6 non-members and includes pancakes, bacon or sausage, eggs, and juice. Open to the public. Location is the Clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
MASONS BBQ chicken lunchSEBRING — Sebring Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (get there early) for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Dining room seating is available; take out too. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Holiday Art Camp for KidsSEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Horseshoe League starts
SEBRING — The Highlands County Horseshoe League started their new season Tuesday, Nov. 2 and meets every Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the courts on the corner of Pomegranate and Pine Streets. Pitching starts at 9:30. The cost is $25 for the entire season which ends the third week in March, with a banquet held the week after. For further information, call Keith Shafer at 517-256-8224.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Democratic Party meetings
SEBRING — The Democratic Party of Highlands County will have their General Membership meetings every first Monday of the month at 6 p.m., and their Executive Committee every fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call 863-385-8601 or visit: democratsofhighlandscounty.org.
Highlands County Concert Band
SEBRING — The band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano, at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who wish to foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Weigle house located across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863 273-7046 or 863 385-1554.
Woodcarvers’ Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers’ Club meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at the Sebring Recreation Club in Downtown Sebring, 333 Pomegranate. They are always welcoming new members. For further information, call Dan Noble at 616-430-8806.
Sebring Lions meetings
SEBRING — The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club will meet at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Havana Restaurant and Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. If interested in becoming a Lion, you are welcome to join us for breakfast!
Lake Placid Depot Museum
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Avenue is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Avenue, Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails”, a free fun event, for two and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, visit: http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.