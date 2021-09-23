Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Mary Lou Woods, Grassroots Campaign chair, Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, will be the speaker. She will be accompanied by Marie Garmes. The Grassroots Campaign works with Florida counties to help them bring out the vote. Their presentations will be followed by the regular monthly business meeting. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come early, enjoy coffee and light snacks, and socialize with fellow Democrats. For further information, contact Susie Johnson, Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County President, at 863-991-9953 or 863-385-0008.
Sebring Hills Association fundraising breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. the fundraising breakfast will be a sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast, open to the public. It will be held at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave. The menu includes juice, coffee and hash browns. All this delicious food for the low price of $6 non-members, $5 for members, children under 12 years $3, and free for those under 3 years.
LakeSharks September Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their September Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Caddyshack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. Entertainment will be provided by “The Cabana Dogs,” a high energy modern beach rock band. They will be collecting items for Pawsitive Effects – dog and cat food (made in the USA), cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, toys, treats, pet crates. Jesse Ray Stout and his pup pal “Miss Maggie Mae” will entertain from 3-6 p.m. The group will raffle off a brand-new women’s Margaritaville bike at this September Phlocking. This beautiful bike comes equipped with a parrot horn, pineapple drink holder, and an alloy bottle holder. Raffle will take place at approximately 5 p.m. The public is welcome.
Garden Club of Sebring kicks off 2021-2022 season
SEBRING — The Garden Club of Sebring will begin its 86th season on Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Jack Stroup Civic Center on Lakeview Drive. All suggested requirements of the CDC will be met regarding social distancing, and there will be hand sanitizing stations. A continental breakfast will be served. Guest speaker will be Larry Smith who will speak on “Butterflies.” Smith also raises bees and previously assisted in raising butterflies at Cypress Gardens in past years. There will be a 50/50 drawing and plans discussed regarding the planning of field trips at a future date. If you are interested in gardening, especially Florida gardening, plan to join us. For more information or if you are interested in becoming a member, email Gloria Frances at glofrances@gmail.com.
Heartland Pops Concert Band begins rehearsals
AVON PARK — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will have rehearsals for their 2021-22 concert season every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at Avon Park High School band room. All advanced high school and adult musicians are invited. There are no auditions required. Just bring your instrument and your love of playing music.
Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club to meet
SEBRING — Join the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club and continue your education into the world of butterflies and other important pollinators. The next meeting is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., room 2. For further information, call 863-402-6540.