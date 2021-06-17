Ridge Coin Club to meet
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. A presentation will be given on the unusual coins of Ile Crescent. Social distancing will be practiced, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Caribbean jazz at Tanglewood
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Company within Tanglewood would like to invite the public from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, to their first post-COVID jazz evening of great Caribbean jazz mixed with flair heartbeat of Calypso-style music performed by Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble and the Broadway Lights Singers. The gates at U.S. 27 will be open for everyone to enter. Tickets at the door for $5 each. Bring your own ice with your favorite beverage and snack. There will also be a 50/50.
Moose Lodge to host big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
LakeSharks June Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have its June Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at CaddyShack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. They will be collecting items for the Peace River Women’s Shelter: toiletries, hair products, oral hygiene, deodorant, etc. clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games and books. There is a special need for laundry detergent. The public is welcome.
Couples paint party
SEBRING — Join Ridge Area Arc for a Couples Paint Party — Beach Vibes from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. A fun afternoon of painting that benefits a great cause. No art experience needed. A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Tickets available online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Ladies of a Loss
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at Homers Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on the last Monday of each month – this month on June 28. The meeting will be at 2 p.m. in the private room. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sisters’ hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please call 317-402-0914 for more information.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25 at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park.
Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Ribbons and people’s choice will be given.
If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445.