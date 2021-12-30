Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month, and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Volunteers needed
SEBRING — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from February to mid-April, 2022. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park, are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For the Sebring site, call Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802 and for the Avon Park site, call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Chair yoga class
SEBRING — Sebring Recreation Club starts a brand new class Monday, Jan. 3 from 10-11:30 a.m. This is a non-impact class that will focus on improving balance, muscle strengthening and good posture. Chair yoga is an excellent way for older adults to loosen and stretch tight muscles, reduce stress, improve balance and increase flexibility. Class will be every Monday and the cost is $3 per class. Instructor is Mary Webb. Any questions, call 863-273-4495.
Church Thrift Store update
LAKE PLACID — The Thrift Store at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church on 43 Lake June Road will be closed Dec. 27 — Jan. 2. The Thrift Store will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, with new hours being Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. For information, please call the Church office 863-465-0051.
Square dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a square dance on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Sunshine RV Resort, Rt. 70E of U.S. Hwy. 27. Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS from 7- 9 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Depot Museum open
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Avenue is open Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails”, a free fun event, for two and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, visit: http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.
Tennis needs doubles players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph, 863-633-9450 for more information.
Palms Foundation to meet
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Avenue, Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.