Village Green Resource Center offering free services
LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council invites you to take advantage of free services offered at the Village Green Resource Center, 106 Washington St., in Highway Park (Lake Placid). Open to all of Highlands County.
We do free training such as introduction to computers, résumé writing, mock job interviews (via ZOOM) and soft skills training, financial literacy, credit counseling, help with business development (how to start your business) and free computer use. We are open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and by appointment.
If you want to get prequalified for affordable housing, please sign up with our agency. For more information call our administrator Shirley Wilson at 863-441-4215 or HPNC 863-318-7481 or via email at highwaypark@yahoo.com.
Pancake breakfast returns
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association is happy to announce the return of the monthly pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 10 at Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes (regular, blueberry or cherry) you can eat, all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for Sebring Hills members. Open to the public. Come one, come all and enjoy a great breakfast while socializing and making new friends too.
Virtual Halloween 5k
AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc is going virtual with their Halloween 5k fundraising event this year. Participants can log their miles through the month of October. Virtual runs put the participant in charge of how they experience the event and when and how they run or walk it. Weather isn’t a problem either or they can even choose to complete their race in the comfort of being indoors on a treadmill to get their miles in. Beginning Oct. 1, registered participants can log their miles on designated treadmills at Planet Fitness inside Lakeshore Mall. The 11th annual fundraising event, coordinated by Chet Brojek, will benefit Ridge Area Arc. Runner medals will be mailed after the race. Register online: runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/RidgeareaArc VirtualHalloween5k.
Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet in November
SEBRING — The October meeting for the Highlands Gem and Mineral Club is canceled due to the coronavirus. The first meeting of the year will be Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, in Sebring. For more information call 863-453-7054.
Camp Sparta Golf Tournament
Camp Sparta will be hosting a four-person golf scramble beginning at 8 a.m. and Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club on Oct. 24. Cost is $70 per player and includes golf, cart, range ball, lunch and prizes. Sponsorships are available. You can register online at campsparta.com or by calling Jayson at 863-382-8696.
Master Gardner plant sale
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers will hold a plant sale by appointment on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including native plants, edible plants and ornamentals. There will also be plants that attract butterflies and bees. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, and spaces will be limited. Call 863-402-6540 to schedule your appointment if you would like to attend this sale. The Agricultural Center is at 4509 W George Blvd. at the flashing light on U.S. 27 south of Sebring. The sale will be on the back west corner of the building.
LP Garden Club to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Oct. 14 meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will be held at Stuart Park. Refreshments and social time at 9 a.m.; the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wear a face mask until seated, practice social distancing and bring a chair. Monthly meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. For information, call 863-531-0060.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured on the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café. The tree and ornaments will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.