Democratic Women host Healy
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy will be the guest speaker. Healy will discuss SB90, a law passed last spring by the Republican-controlled Florida legislature, which makes substantial changes to the way elections are conducted in Florida. Healy will discuss the law’s impact on the administration of the 2022 elections in Highlands County. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come early and enjoy coffee and light snacks. For further information, contact Linda Moffitt, DWC president, at 702-290-3657.
Free income tax service
The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, is preparing federal and state tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Tax volunteers will be at the church office to schedule appointments Monday-Friday, Jan. 20-21 and Jan. 24-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation, call coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park, will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church on Jan. 20 and 25 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions, call coordinator Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host bingo from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 20, and Jan. 27, at the clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Kitchen will be open based on attendance. Please call ahead. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Free income tax service
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church on Jan. 20 and 25 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions, call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Coin club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on Liberty Seated quarters (1838–1891). Social distancing will be practiced, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. Entertainment will be provided by John Patti. The club will be collecting donations for Heartland Horses to sponsor a horse or horses for 2022. The public is welcome.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will hold its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. The topic will be the zebra longwing butterfly. Everyone is welcome.
County to help veterans
AVON PARK — To help more veterans and their family members in our community, Veterans Services Office staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month. Every fourth Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 25, VSO staff will be at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, please call 863-402-6623.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host a Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at their Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for non-members. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Ladies of a Loss
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at a new location starting the last Monday, Jan. 31 of this month at 2 p.m. in our private room. We will meet at Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27m Suite 2A (Fairmont Plaza). There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Wakarusa, Indiana reunion
SEBRING — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. the people who have called Wakarusa home are invited to attend a reunion at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Current and former residents of Wakarusa are invited. For more information, call 574-862-2697.
Woodcarvers show
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Highlands Woodcarvers will present their show and competition, “Artistry in Wood Carving,” displaying their beautiful works. There will be vendors of all kinds, door prizes, food and drinks. The event is at the Sebring Recreation Club (behind the Police Station), at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Admission is $3. Note to woodcarvers: you may bring your knives and gouges in for sharpening. For more information, call 518-744-3830.
HCA free art exhibit
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance invites the public to a free exhibit at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main Street from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb 5. The art work of Judy Nicewicz will be featured at this exhibit. All are welcomed and refreshments will be served.
Community conversation
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will discuss LGBTQIA issues on Monday, Feb. 7, at 3115 Hope St. (at the corner of Hammock Rd and Hope Street). For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.
North Liberty, Indiana reunion
SEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene Township, Tyner snowbird lunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For more information, call 574-261-5464.
West Virginia annual reunion
SEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homers Smorgasbord, 1000 Sebring Square, (on Sebring Parkway). For details, call Bill Fowler 304-545-4358.
Concert Band to perform
AVON PARK — Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., the Highlands County Concert Band will perform “February in Love”, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. This 60 person band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform marches, swing, jazz and patriotic music. Donation is $9. Tickets available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Widows support event
SEBRING — Women who have lost their husbands are invited to attend a support event on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Tru by Hilton hotel on U.S. 27. There will be only 35 seats available, so call early to reserve your place. Dinner will be served at 4 p.m., followed by two speakers, Nicole Houston-Freeman and Cynthia Gilbert-Barrett. The theme of the event is “I’m Coming Out,” meaning that regardless of my grief, I need the companionship and support of others. There is no charge for this event. For reservations or for further information, call 863-257-2850.