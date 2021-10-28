Sebring Lions meetings
SEBRING — The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club will meet at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Havana Restaurant and Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. If interested in becoming a Lion, you are welcome to join us for breakfast!
Fall Art in the Garden event
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Ibanez Gardens, 412 W. Interlake Blvd., is holding its second Art in the Garden event at their facility. Artists from around the area may come to show and sell their work. The Chop House food truck will be available with their great menu, and there will be live music. No admission charge. For further information or to reserve a display spot, call Diana Council at 863-465-2618.
Fish Fry Fundraiser
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is holding a fish fry fundraiser, featuring fish, two sides and a drink, for $10 per plate. The location is the Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave. To pre-order, please call 863-471-1870. All proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, a non-profit that is the only free primary healthcare service for the financially challenged residents of Highlands County.
Halloween 5k run/walk
SEBRING — MidFlorida Credit Union presents the Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5k on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. at Highlands Hammock State Park. The entry fee is $25. Goody bags for the first 100 registered and paid participants. Costume encouraged. Bring the whole family. Register online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Highway Park Halloween
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., is the 2nd Annual Trunk of Treats Halloween Night at Highway Park in Lake Placid. Volunteers and donations are needed. Candy (in original packaging), water and juices are also needed. Contact Kieva Webbe or Maurice Wilson via FB with any questions.
54th annual Arts and Crafts Festival
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League presents the 54th annual Arts and Crafts Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 6, in historic Downtown Sebring on the Circle. There will be art and crafts for sale, food, kids activities, live entertainment and demonstrations.
Depot Museum
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Depot Museum needs volunteers to pull weeds, rake and transplant plants! The event is Saturday Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., so mark it on your calendar. Wear old clothes and bring gardening gloves and a drink.
Fundraiser Big Dance
SEBRING — On Sat. Nov. 6 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Tanglewood on U.S. 27 North, featuring George Durham and Company. This is a fundraiser dance for Mike Woods, who is dealing with severe medical issues, medical bills, and heavy family responsibilities. Sponsor for the event is “Pay it Forward”, a group within Tanglewood who helps deserving people in need. There is a HUGE cash payout in a 50/50 raffle and over 150 prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door without attending the dance, but you need to be present to win cash. You do not need to be present to win the prizes. Dance is open to the public and admission is $10 at the door. For further information, contact Penny Irilli at 863-835-1435.
Trash & Treasure sale
AVON PARK — The Kiwanis Aktion Club will sponsor a Fall Trash & Treasure sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St. (off College Drive). You can rent an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 8-foot table provided for $10 to sell your items. You can bring more tables, a tent or chairs if you choose. All spaces will be set up outside. Event will happen rain or shine. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Deadline to enter is Nov. 5. Tables will be spaced apart for social distancing. Aktion Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks to help with the Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children. If you have items to donate to the club to sell, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438. We can pick them up or you can drop them off.
Cindy Rose Eaton Reception
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the exhibit of Cindy Rose Eaton for the Month of November at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum. Reception for Cindy Rose Eaton will be held on November 6, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. The Public is welcome to attend and the artist will be there at this time. The Peter Powell Roberts Museum is located at 310 W. Main St. Avon Park. Entrance is in the back of the building and the event is upstairs.
NAACP Veterans Day Lunch
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will host the NAACP Veterans Day Lunch Celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Southside Veterans Gardens, at the intersection of Tulane Drive and S. Verona Ave. in Avon Park. There will be food, music and a guest speaker.
Larsen House Grand Opening
AVON PARK — There will be Christmas all year at Larsen House, at 2375 Lake Lillian Drive in Avon Park Lakes. The Grand Opening of this special place will be on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Both the Larsen Christmas House and the nearby Twice is Nice Shoppe feature sales of gently used toys, many Christmas items, clothes, furniture and collectibles that will be sold to fund the Adventist Community Service food bank to benefit Highlands County residents. Regular hours for both stores are Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, contact Jeannette Zesch, 863-512-4255.
Artist Night
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Cindy Rose Eaton as the guest presenter for Monday at the Museum Artist Night on November 9, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. She will give a brief presentation of her photography career and exhibits . Question and Answer period will follow. The Public is welcome to attend as well as artists of all mediums. Event will be at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, upstairs in the Community Building, entrance in the rear of the building.
Quarters for a Cause auction
SEBRING — Kiwanis Aktion Club presents an auction of quarters on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Bring plenty of quarters and friends. Wear something blue and/or orange to get into the special raffle. Auction is for people 18 and older only. Vendors featuring raffles, cash and carry items, door prizes and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Aktion Club, which is a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities who help their local community. Proceeds will benefit local needy children at Christmas.
Free BBQ cookout
AVON PARK — Donald Gordon LLC presents a free BBQ cookout Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex, 207 E. State Street. Giving back to our community. Luke 10:2.
Craft Show Vendors wanted
AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake is hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Setup is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The location is Reflections on Silver Lake Community Center, 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive (on U.S. 27, right across from the College at the light). For further information, call Connie Thomas, 330-671-5948.
Feeding Families Project
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is in need of food donations to help with a Thanksgiving Dinner for people in need this year. The club will buy turkeys. Aktion Club members will be collecting cash or non-perishable food items to donate, including instant potatoes, vegetables (corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, etc.), stuffing, cranberry sauce or any other items needed. Please call 863-443-0438 prior to November 18 to arrange for pick up or drop off of items.
Trip to Deland
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring is planning “A Day Away” to visit wonderful Florida. Each trip price includes all costs and gratuities. On November 8, we will travel to Deland to visit that charming city and tour the Stetson Mansion all decorated for christmas. The cost of this trip is $75 per person. Our second trip will be Saturday, December 4, for the Christmas Tour of Lights on the Jungle Queen Dinner Cruise at Ft. Lauderdale. We’ll journey down the Intercoastal Waterway to see the over the top Christmas lights. Then on to a barbecue dinner, including live music. The Cost of this trip is $120 per person. To make reservations or for further information, contact Judy Trier at jrtrier@gmail.com or call 260-242-0612.
Community Drum Circle
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a Community Drum Circle at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art at 310 W. Main St. This is a “primal connection” indoor, family friendly event. Instruments are available. No admission fee. For further information, visit: heartlandculturalalliance.org.