Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday decor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera! Location is 19 East Main Street. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
“Kissmas” food & toy giveaway
AVON PARK — The KISS WGBC FM Radio Station is hosting a food, toy and bicycle giveaway to needy families on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Donaldson Park. If you wish to donate a bicycle to be given away to a child at this event, go to Customer Service in the Avon Park Walmart, tell them you wish to donate a bicycle(s), and pay Walmart for the bicycle(s). Sponsors for this event include Avon Park Walmart, Southside Community Resource Center, Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, Nucor Steel Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and G.C. Grillhouse (Golden Corral) providing the food. Masks are welcome but not mandated and social distancing rules will be observed. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association hosts a fundraising pancake breakfast Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 — 10 a.m. Cost is $5 members, $6 non-members and includes pancakes, bacon or sausage, eggs, and juice. Open to the public. Location is the Clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village 55+ Community is hosting a Christmas Dance on Dec. 18. Come dance to the music of Dan Patrick from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 each. Contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692 for tickets. BYOB and Snacks. Location is 4343 Schumacher Road.
LPHS Parents Night Out
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School “Cheer” is giving the parents a night out on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the LPHS school gym. Cost is $20 for ages 4 and older, and includes hotdog, chips, soda, snacks, crafts, bounce house, face painting and much more fun. A great opportunity for parents to get some quiet time to wrap gifts or do some last minute shopping. Sponsored by Heritage Building Solutions.
MASONS BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (get there early) for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Dining room seating is available; take out too. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Moose big breakfast
Avon Park — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month, and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Sebring Village Christmas lights food drive
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park at 4343 Schumacher Road (about ¼ mile behind Walmart) invite the public to come see the beautiful Christmas lights from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23. Enjoy the decorations, elves and Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus. Donations of non-perishable food items are welcomed and will be donated to local food pantries.
Holiday Art Camp for Kids
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Chair yoga class
SEBRING — Sebring Recreation Club starts a brand new class Monday, Jan. 3 from 10-11:30 a.m. This is a non-impact class that will focus on improving balance, muscle strengthening and good posture. Chair yoga is an excellent way for older adults to loosen and stretch tight muscles, reduce stress, improve balance and increase flexibility. Class will be every Monday and the cost is $3 per class. Instructor is Mary Webb. Any questions, call 863-273-4495.
HCA Artist Reception
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Cindy Makowski’s Artist Reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 12-2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., upstairs in back of Community Center. All are welcome to attend.
HCA hosts Monday night at the Museum
AVON PARK — On Monday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents “Monday Night at the Museum”, hosted by Cindy Makowski. Featured will be a presentation on feather painting. All are welcome to attend and meet the artist and learn about her art and career. Event is at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., upstairs in back of Community Center.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Avenue, Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.
Highlands Concert Band performs AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with a performance called “Ring in the New Year” Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. This 60-person concert band is directed by Tony Juliano. Pre-show entertainment by “The Skylarks.” Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails”, a free fun event, for two and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, visit: http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.
Community Conversation
SEBRING — On Monday, Feb. 7, we discuss LGBTQIA Issues. Emmanuel U.C.C. is located at 3115 Hope St. (at the corner of Hammock Rd & Hope Street). For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.