Bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host Bingo from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 27, at their Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host a Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at their Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for non-members. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Ladies of a Loss
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at a new location starting the last Monday, Jan. 31 of this month at 2 p.m. in our private room. We will meet at Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27m Suite 2A (Fairmont Plaza). There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Republican Women meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network’s monthly meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 2 at noon, at The Deep South, 3750 U.S. 27 North, Suite 2A. The speaker is Terry Mendel, candidate for Sebring Council. Please join us. Men are welcome. RSVP by calling 863-633-0375.
Food drive-thru
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in partnership with The Freedom Church is having a drive-through food distribution for those in need on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. until noon. The food is fresh and free! The address is 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Community sale
SEBRING — Brunner’s Mobile Estates will have a Community Sale beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5, behind the Safari Inn. There will be many treasures available at homes throughout the park.
Woodcarvers show
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. the Highlands Woodcarvers will present their show and competition, “Artistry in Wood Carving,” displaying their beautiful works. There will be vendors of all kinds, door prizes, food and drinks. The event is at the Sebring Recreation Club (behind the Police Station), at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Admission is $3. Note to woodcarvers: you may bring your knives and gouges in for sharpening. For more information, call 518-744-3830.
Free art exhibit
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance invites the public to a free exhibit from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. The artwork of Judy Nicewicz will be featured at this exhibit. All are welcomed and refreshments will be served.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Tax volunteers will be at the church office to schedule appointments Monday through Friday, Jan. 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from February 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax service
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, at 607-434-8208.