Holiday waste collection
Garbage, recycling and yard waste will not be picked up in the unincorporated area of Highlands County on Monday, July 5 and the landfill will be closed. Because of the holiday closure, waste collection will shift forward by one day all week. The landfill will reopen Tuesday, July 6. Trash in the City of Sebring and Town of Lake Placid will not be picked up on Monday, July 5, as the offices will be closed due to the July 4 holiday. All trash in both municipalities will be picked up one day later, as trash pickup will be conducted on Tuesday, July 6 through Saturday, July 10.
There will be no change to the trash pickup schedule for the Avon Park Public Works Department.
Moose breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will not have breakfast on Sunday, July 4. Breakfast is normally the first and third Sunday every month.
Highlands Corvette Club car show
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands Corvette Club is hosting a “No Judge” show and shine car show July 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. Open to all classes. Cost is free; there is no registration. Just show up! For more information, call 863-243-4329.
4th of July fireworks
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — Sun N Lake Sebring will host its fireworks celebration on Friday, July 2 from 7-9 p.m. and will include a food truck rally and DJ; fireworks will be at 9 p.m.
The City of Avon Par will hold its fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3 at Donaldson Park.
The City of Sebring will hold its fireworks celebration on Sunday, July 4 at City Pier Beach on Lake Jackson.
The Town of Lake Placid will host its fireworks celebration on Sunday, July 4 at Bishop Park on Lake June.
Canasta back at Elks Lodge
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 has restarted the Open to the Public Canasta at the Lodge on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $2 donation per person to play. Come and join us in the main hall and bring a snack to share. 863-471-3557.
Sebring Hills Association
SEBRING — It is time to advertise the Fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. It is open to the public. The menu includes bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (with or without cheese), juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat (with or without blueberries). All for the low price of $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Children under 12 years is $3 and children under 3 years eat for Free. For more information, call 863-382-1554. Bingo is closed at this time. It will resume in the fall; the date will be announced at a later date.
Sebring Writers Club
SEBRING — Writers from beginners to pros are invited to attend the luncheon meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Meetings are free and there are no membership dues, but members/guests are obligated to pay for their lunch ($11) to use the meeting room. Guest speaker is Sebring Writers co-founder Steve Liddick, who will chair a roundtable discussion on the art and challenges of writing and publishing.
Summer bash
SEBRING — Highlands County Citizens with Voices will have its Summer Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. A live DJ, family games and vendors will be on hand. COVID-19 shots will be available. For more information, contact Ada McGown at 863-381-5485.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25 at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park. Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Ribbons and people’s choice will be given. Judges include: Karla Respress, head of the Art Department at SFSC; Max Gooding, Landscape Architect and acclaimed artist from Naples, Florida; and Dustin Angell, head of education at Archbold and professional photographer. If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445.