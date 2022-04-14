Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 -11 a.m. Sunday, April 17 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee & juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. the Highlands County Audubon Society (HCAS) will hold its monthly meeting at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive. The annual business meeting will be followed by HCAS board member Roberta Lake’s presentation of a photo journal spanning six summers in Alaska titled ‘Moose, bears, birds and fish’.
Caregivers workshop
SEBRING — On Wednesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Change of Pace is hosting a “Peace of Mind” workshop for caregivers. Respite is available at Change of Pace for your loved one while you attend the workshop. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by Friday, April 15 for the workshop, lunch and respite. Topics to be included are living will, health care surrogate, hospice, finances, etc. Location is 4514 Hammock Road. For further information, call 863-382-1188.
Poetry & songs
AVON PARK — On Thursday, April 21 from 6:30 — 8 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) presents Mental Minutiae by George K. Karos II, an evening of poetry and acoustic songs and book signing with the author. HCA is located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 West Main Street. hcapprm@gmail.com. Museum Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Bluegrass & blueberry festival
AVON PARK — On Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 11th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival will be held at Donaldson Park, 109 E. Main St. Live bluegrass music by “Highway 41 South” will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. BBQ chicken dinners available. Fresh blueberries will be on sale, as well as various blueberry products including blueberry lemonade and desserts. There will be original arts and crafts vendors. For more information, visit our website at avonparkrotaryblueberryfestival.com.
Lakesharks Phlocking for RCMA
SEBRING — Sunday, April 24 from 3-6 p.m., we will meet at the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout will join us again with special guest — his pup pal “Miss Maggie May.” Music, great food and drink, a members only drawing and a 50/50 raffle. We will be collecting for RCMA. They need diapers sizes 4,5,6,7, Unscented wipes, pull-up training pants for boys and girls size 4 & 5, construction paper in assorted colors, balls, puzzles, dot-a-dot markers, underwear, socks, shoes for boys and girls sizes 3, 4, 5, 7. This event is open to the public so please invite your friends.
Florida’s Female Pioneers lecture
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. Dr. Peggy Macdonald, a public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, and a native Floridian, will present Florida’s Female Pioneers. She will discuss some of the women who have shaped Florida including Dr. Esther Hill Hawks, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper. Location is the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. Event is sponsored by the Historical Society of Avon Park, the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.