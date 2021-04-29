Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters
SEBRING — Toastmasters is returning to Grace Community Church on May 4, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Throughout each month, the group meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday. The church is at 3599 Thunderbird Road. We invite you to join us to see how you, too, can improve your communication, leadership listening skills.For more information, contact Carolyn Henderson at 863-446-2029.
Art Show events and awards reception
SEBRING — The Highlands County School District presents several open house events to display the works of local students through April 30 from 4-6 p.m. On Saturday, May 1, an open house will be conducted from 10 a.m. until noon. An Awards Reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. All events will be held at the Highlands County Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center at 4509 George Blvd.
APCI Nursery spring plant sale
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Correctional Institution spring plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at 8100 State Road 64 East. Lunch will also be available for $5 per person and includes barbecue chicken leg quarter, beans, chips, dessert, and tea or water. CDC COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser
SEBRING — On Saturday, May 1, from 5-8 p.m. Sebring Meals on Wheels is hosting a fundraiser party at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 NW Lakeview Drive (across from Lake Jackson). The party will feature a large screen TV for viewing the live Kentucky Derby race and the pre and post-race televised events. Pick your favorite horse and you could win a prize. Activities will include an art sale, 50/50 drawing, hat and “jockey” silks contests, paddock ring toss, beverage cart raffle, and many other door prizes and games. The admission cost is $30 per person in advance or $35 at the door, which includes food and beverage. All proceeds from this event will help with the daily expenses of delivering warm lunches to clients, the elderly and homebound Sebring residents. For further information, call 863-402-1818 or info@sebringmealsonwheels.com.
Resale shop grand opening
AVON PARK — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening and expansion to 4,000 square feet of the “Twice Is Nice Shoppe” will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at 1418 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park, across the street from the Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church. The store will be open after the 1 p.m. ribbon cutting for shopping. Masks are required. Find furniture, housewares, home décor, plus clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages. The money you spend is used to stock the food pantry for Highlands County residents who need a helping hand.
Moose 2494 big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 2 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund. Open to the public.
Samaritan’s Touch Care Center taco event
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center will hold a Taco Tuesday drive-thru event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at 3015 Herring Ave. Featuring a take-along menu of three tacos, rice, beans, cookies and a beverage. The price is $8; pre-order by calling 863-471-1870. All proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, which is a non-profit that is the only free primary healthcare service for the financially challenged residents of Highlands County.
A Musical Tribute to Mothers
AVON PARK — On Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m., this special tribute to mothers will be held at Our Lady of Grace Grogan Hall. The pianist is Andi Zdrava and singer Johanna Davis. Admission is $10. Contact Justine Devlin to purchase tickets at 863-443-1231.
Sebring Masons barbecue chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch on Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is available and preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers & Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres--no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Run for Pancakes 5K
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid E-Learning Lab will benefit from a Will Run for Pancakes 5K and Pancake Breakfast slated for May 1. You don’t have to run the 5K to enjoy the pancake breakfast. The event will take place at Stuart Park on Lake Placid. Call 863-464-9502 for tickets and information.
Secret Garden Winery Succulent Garden Class
LAKE PLACID — Plant your own secret succulent garden. Learn about growing succulents and their care and take home your own creation. Buy tickets at the Eventbrite link. Cost is $25, plus Eventbrite fee. Enjoy the atmosphere of Central Florida’s newest winery. Come early at 1 p.m. and take part in a wine tasting. Only $7.50 plus tax and a souvenir wine glass. David Austin will host the class from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Thursday bingo at LP Elks
LAKE PLACID — Thursday bingo is taking place at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge. Limited seating and sanitizing will be done to keep everyone safe. Doors open at 4 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. The snack bar will be open between 4:30-6 p.m.
Laurie Cardoza-Moore to speak at HAII
SEBRING — The final Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meeting of the year will be Wednesday, May 12, at Chicane’s Restaurant, promptly at noon. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker is Founder and President of Proclaiming Justice for The Nations, Laurie Cardoza-Moore. She’s a globally respected “go-to” voice in the battle for the ideological, social, moral and civic mind of America’s next generation.
She will speak on “Taking Back America’s Children.” Through PJTN programming — principally the 30-minute television series Focus On Israel, Cardoza-Moore today reaches over 2.6 billion potential viewers.
She has met with Governor DeSantis to discuss educational issues and has provided middle school civics curriculum reviews for the Florida Department of Education.