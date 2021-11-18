Highlands County Concert Band
SEBRING — The band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano, at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who wish to foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Weigle house located across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863 273-7046 or 863 385-1554
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
SEBRING — During the weekend of Nov. 20, The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. begins distribution of frozen turkeys and other non-perishable food items at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14. Please call 863-633-0145 if you are in need. Donations are welcome.
Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale
SEBRING — The Master Gardeners of Highlands County is hosting this festival on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at U.S. 27 and George Blvd. The sale is full of vendors, music, door prizes, silent auction items, food, learning opportunities and how-to books. For further information, call 863-402-6540.
BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and the Sebring Parkway.
Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — On Nov. 25, a Thanksgiving drive-through dinner will be held at Heartland Christian Academy, 1160 Persimmon Avenue (corner of Kenilworth). Heartland Christian, Preshetta Simmons and Marquitisha Packer are partnering to provide a free dinner to those who are in need and alone for this special holiday. This hot meal will include ham, macaroni and cheese, yellow rice, yams, green beans, stuffing, corn bread, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert. A special gift bag containing personal items will also be given. Drop off location is Heartland Christian Academy. For further information, call Mrs. “H” at Heartland Academy, 863-451-1173; Preschetta Simmons, 863-253-9179; or Marquitisha Packer, 863-451-6283.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday decor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera! Location is 19 East Main Street. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
Shuffleboard event
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at their location at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information and to register, please visit FloridaSeniorGames.com prior to Nov. 15.
Woman’s Club tour
SEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4, come join the Woman’s Club of Sebring for the Christmas Tour of Lights on the Jungle Queen Dinner Cruise at Fort Lauderdale. We will journey down the Intercoastal Waterway to see the Christmas lights. The cruise includes an all you can eat barbecue dinner of baby back ribs, chicken and peel and eat shrimp with all the fixings. Live music and a show are provided. Departure aboard a comfortable bus departs from Winn Dixie South, Sebring at 3 p.m. Reservations $120 per person for guests and $110 per member and one guest. This includes transportation, boat tour, dinner, show and tips. There is a cash bar at the restaurant to purchase drinks. Please respond to womanclubsebring@gmail.com. Reservations can be canceled for a full refund by Nov. 27.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the Eleventh Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. You may bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Cafe to be donated to a needy family for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call Sally at 863-243-3576 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe located at Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines.
Highlands Concert Band performs
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with two Christmas concerts this year. Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. the band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at 7 p.m. the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including Sleigh Ride, Silent Night and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Holiday Art Camp for Kids
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Horseshoe League starts
SEBRING — The Highlands County Horseshoe League started their new season Tuesday, Nov. 2 and meets every Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the courts on the corner of Pomegranate and Pine Streets. Pitching starts at 9:30. The cost is $25 for the entire season which ends the third week in March, with a banquet held the week after. For further information, call Keith Shafer at 517-256-8224.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Democratic Party meetings
SEBRING — The Democratic Party of Highlands County will have their General Membership meetings every first Monday of the month at 6 p.m., and their Executive Committee every fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call 863-385-8601 or visit: democratsofhighlandscounty.org.
Woodcarvers’ Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers’ Club meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at the Sebring Recreation Club in Downtown Sebring, 333 Pomegranate. They are always welcoming new members. For further information, call Dan Noble at 616-430-8806.
Sebring Lions meetings
SEBRING — The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club will meet at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Havana Restaurant and Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. If interested in becoming a Lion, you are welcome to join us for breakfast!
Tennis needs doubles players
LAKE PLACID — Looking for Lake Placid Doubles Tennis Players – Inviting men and women of all skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph, 863-633-9450 for more information.
Lake Placid Depot Museum
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum on Oak St., just off N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.