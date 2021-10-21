The Haunted Mansion free event
AVON PARK — Aktion Club & Heartland Horses present free movie night & Halloween treats Friday, Oct. 22 at HHEAL Show arena, 4305 Independence St.. The movie concession stand opens at 6:30 p.m. and free candy will be handed out. Hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, snow cones, chips and other items will be sold by the Aktion Club to benefit Heartland Horses. No other food and drink items are allowed on the grounds. Bring your own chair and bug spray. This is an outdoor covered movie theater. The movie starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call Cindy Marshall, 863-443-0438. Open to the public.
Democratic Women meet
SEBRING — Sharon Weatherhead, a local Medicare Advantage plan advisor, will be the guest speaker at the next Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County meeting on Saturday, October 23. Weatherhead will speak about Medicare Advantage plan changes and benefits for 2022. Her presentation will be followed by the club’s regular monthly business meeting. The event will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, starting at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and participants are encouraged to come early, enjoy coffee and light snacks, and socialize with fellow Democrats. For further information, please contact Susie Johnson, Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County President, at (863) 991-5593 or (863) 385-0008.
Spring Lake 50th Anniversary
SPRING LAKE — On Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Spring Lake Property Association will present “Under the Oaks”, the 50th anniversary celebration of the community. Vendors, please save the date to participate. There will be raffles, games, food trucks, exhibits, music and kids’ activities. It’s free! Location is Spring Lake Blvd. & U.S. Hwy. 98, Pine Breeze Park Community Center. For further information, call 863-655-2230.
Family Fun Night
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance celebrates the fall season with a FREE family fun night on Monday, Oct. 25 from 6 — 8 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 West Main Street, 2nd floor. There will be games, story time and an art station for children to participate in and create art. There will also be popcorn, lemonade, activities and prizes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Preregister online at www.heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Ladies of a Loss
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at Homers Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on Monday, Oct. 25, as always, the last Monday of each month. Our meeting will be at 2 p.m. in our private room. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914. Masks are required.
Writers group meets
SEBRING — Scribes Night Out (SNO) is a writer’s club interested in your novel, memoir, fiction, nonfiction, poetry or play. No dues or admission charges. We are not a critique group. We are a friendly group of published and unpublished authors who wish to promote the love of writing. We meet every second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. Next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Weigle House across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information call Artie Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554 or 863-273-7046.
Caregiver boot camp
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until noon, Change of Pace and Shield Medical Group present a “Caregiver Boot Camp” discussion with speaker Cora Schwingel. This is another in a caregiver “brunch & learn” series. The location is 4597 Casablanca Circle. For more information, call 863-236-9550.
Fish Fry Fundraiser
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is holding a fish fry fundraiser, featuring fish, two sides and a drink, for $10 per plate. The location is the Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave. To pre-order, please call 863-471-1870. All proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, a non-profit that is the ONLY FREE primary healthcare service for the financially challenged residents of Highlands County.
Halloween 5k run/walk
SEBRING — MidFlorida Credit Union presents the Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5k on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. at Highlands Hammock State Park. The entry fee is $25. Goody bags for the first 100 registered and paid participants. Costume encouraged. Bring the whole family. Register online at ridgeareaarc.org.
54th annual Arts and Crafts Festival
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League presents the 54th annual Arts and Crafts Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 6, in historic Downtown Sebring on the Circle. There will be art and crafts for sale, food, kids activities, live entertainment and demonstrations.
Trash -Treasure sale
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will have a trash-treasure sale Friday, November 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and Saturday, November 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be served. Items included will be furniture, clothing, books and more! Location is 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Sebring Walmart). For more information, call 863-382-1736.
NAACP Veterans Day Lunch
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will host the NAACP Veterans Day Lunch Celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Southside Veterans Gardens, at the intersection of Tulane Drive and S. Verona Ave. in Avon Park. There will be food, music and a guest speaker.
Fundraiser Big Dance
SEBRING — On Sat. Nov. 6 from 7 p.m. — 10 p.m. at Tanglewood on U.S. 27 North, featuring George Durham and Company. This is a fundraiser dance for Mike Woods, who is dealing with severe medical issues, medical bills, and heavy family responsibilities. Sponsor for the event is “Pay it Forward”, a group within Tanglewood who helps deserving people in need. There is a HUGE cash payout in a 50/50 raffle and over 150 prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door without attending the dance, but you need to be present to win cash. You do not need to be present to win the prizes. Dance is open to the public and admission is $10 at the door. For further information, contact Penny Irilli at 863-835-1435.
Trash & Treasure sale
AVON PARK — The Kiwanis Aktion Club will sponsor a fall trash & treasure sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St. (off College Drive). You can rent an 8 x 8 space with one 8 foot table provided for $10 to sell your items. You can bring more tables, a tent or chairs if you choose. All spaces will be set up outside. Event will happen rain or shine. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Deadline to enter is Nov. 5. Tables will be spaced apart for social distancing. Aktion Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks to help with the Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children. If you have items to donate to the club to sell, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438. We can pick them up or you can drop them off.
Cindy Rose Eaton Reception
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the exhibit of Cindy Rose Eaton for the Month of November at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum. Reception for Cindy Rose Eaton will be held on November 6, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. The Public is welcome to attend and the artist will be there at this time. The Peter Powell Roberts Museum is located at 310 W. Main St. Avon Park. Entrance is in the back of the building and the event is upstairs.
Larsen House Grand Opening
AVON PARK —There will be Christmas all year at Larsen House, at 2375 Lake Lillian Drive in Avon Park Lakes. The Grand Opening of this special place will be on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 — 4 p.m. Both the Larsen Christmas House and the nearby Twice is Nice Shoppe feature sales of gently used toys, many Christmas items, clothes, furniture and collectibles that will be sold to fund the Adventist Community Service food bank to benefit Highlands County residents. Regular hours for both stores are Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, contact Jeannette Zesch, 863-512-4255.