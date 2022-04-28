Rummage sale
SEBRING — Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Sebring Historical Society is holding a rummage sale at the Clovelly House on Lakeview Avenue (next to the Weigle House Museum). There will be Avon collectibles, patriotic figurines and much more. Proceeds to support the work of preserving our history for future generations. For further information, call 863-471-2522.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host at $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Franklin Locks luncheon cruise
CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER — On May 7, the Sebring Historical Society will host a four-and-a-half-hour cruise on the river, passing under the historic Tice Railroad Bridge built in 1903, on the way to the W.P. Franklin Locks that control the waters of Lake Okeechobee. You will see how the locks work, the wildlife, manatees, eagles, tropical growth and beautiful homes – all from two indoor, climate-controlled decks with large windows or from the open third deck of the ship. Cost for members is $135; for non-members, $150. Cost includes bus transportation, cruise, lunch and gratuity. Deadline for purchase of tickets is Friday, April 29, at the Archives. On day of cruise, meet at 8 a.m. at the Weigle House. For questions, call 863-471-2522.
Kentucky Derby Day fundraiser
SEBRING — On Saturday, May 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., a dinner is planned by the Highlands County Democratic Party with activities including watching Kentucky Derbies (present and past), Derby hat contest, table horse races, live music, silent auction and more. Attire is Derby Best cocktail attire, with hats and/or optional fascinators! Cost is $40 per person, with proceeds to benefit the Highlands Democratic Party and to collect non-perishable foods for Church food bank. Location is Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Rd). Tickets may be purchased on-line at EventBrite.com or call Kathy Helmer at 973-342-9141, Karen Emery at 419-699-7558, or Democratic Headquarters at 863-385-8601 (Mon-Fri 12 to 4 p.m.).
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wed., May 11 at Inn On The Lakes, 3101 Golfview Dr. (Corner of Golfview Drive and U. S. 27) Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker will be Circuit Judge Heather Beato, whose topic will be Law And The Family. Open to the public. [Note: This is our last meeting of this season. See you in September.]
Masons hold BBQ lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (come early) for $12 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Community Conversation-Mental Health
SEBRING — On Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Church of Christ is hosting a Community Conversation on Mental Health in Rural Communities. Guest speaker is Araceli Gomez, from Brain and Wellness, located in Avon Park. Araceli is a licensed social worker who provides counseling to people. Location is the church, at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr. We are a Christian group, and all ladies are welcome to join us! We now have two times and locations to better suit your schedule. Our afternoon meeting begins at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N in Sebring Square. Come early to meet some of our sisters! There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like at this point in our lives. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna at 317-402-0914 for more information.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.