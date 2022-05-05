Kentucky Derby Day fundraiser
SEBRING — On Saturday, May 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. a dinner is planned by the Highlands County Democratic Party with activities including watching Kentucky Derbies (present and past), Derby hat contest, table horse races, live music, silent auction and more. Attire is Derby Best cocktail attire, with hats and/or optional fascinators! Cost is $40 per person, with proceeds to benefit the Highlands Democratic Party and to collect non-perishable foods for Church food bank. Location is Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Rd). Tickets may be purchased on-line at EventBrite.com or call Kathy Helmer at 973-342-9141, Karen Emery at 419-699-7558, or Democratic Headquarters at 863-385-8601 (Mon-Fri 12 to 4 p.m.).
Gem & Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m., the Highlands Gem and Mineral club will meet in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Karen Keshner will discuss several important properties of the Native elements, which occur in the free uncombined state, such as in gold, silver and copper. Attendees will also conduct experiments with some different metals. Birthstone for May is the emerald. For more information, call Zab at 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wed., May 11 at Inn On The Lakes, 3101 Golfview Dr. (Corner of Golfview Drive and U. S. 27) Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker will be Circuit Judge Heather Beato, whose topic will be Law And The Family. Open to the public. [Note: This is our last meeting of this season. See you in September.]
Masons hold BBQ lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (come early) for $12 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Community Conversation-Mental Health
SEBRING — On Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Church of Christ is hosting a Community Conversation on Mental Health in Rural Communities. Guest speaker is Araceli Gomez, from Brain and Wellness, located in Avon Park. Araceli is a licensed social worker who provides counseling to people. Location is the church, at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
Republican Party of Highlands County
SEBRING — The next meeting is Thursday, May 12 at the Island View Restaurant. The guest speaker is Representative Erin Grall who is a candidate for State Senate. Dinner (Optional) 5 — 6 p.m. Meeting begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Please call 863-402-5456 to RSVP.
Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club
LAKE PLACID — Join us on May 22 at the Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant located at 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd. Dave Signs will entertain from 3 to 6 pm. Be a part of the phun as we enjoy the music, great food and drink, a members only drawing and a basket raffle. We will be collecting for the Veterans ditty bags project. Need:Tooth paste, tooth brushes, dental floss, body soap, liquid hand soap, nail clippers, shampoo, conditioner, disposable razors, shaving cream, combs, lotion, mouthwash, body/baby powder, small packages of treats, Kleenex, pens/notepads, small flashlights, etc.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr. We are a Christian group, and all ladies are welcome to join us! We now have two times and locations to better suit your schedule. Our afternoon meeting begins at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N in Sebring Square. Come early to meet some of our sisters! There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like at this point in our lives. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna at 317-402-0914 for more information.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.