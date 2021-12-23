Sebring Recreation Club events
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is scheduling the following for this week: Dec. 23, bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Dec. 24, sassy stitchers at 10 a.m., moonlight shuffling at 6 p.m.; Dec. 25, Christmas Day carry-in dinner at noon. For more information, call 863-385-2966.
Christmas lights food drive
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park at 4343 Schumacher Road (behind Walmart) invite the public to come to see the beautiful Christmas lights from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Enjoy the decorations, elves and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Donations of non-perishable food items are welcomed and will be donated to local food pantries.
Heartland Christian Church Christmas Eve service
SEBRING — This Sunday, Dec. 26, the morning Praise and Worship Service begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be: “Now What? Christmas Is Over,” with scripture from Luke 2:1-20. Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. Don’t be late because it starts promptly at 6 p.m! There will be purpose driven singing and a multi-media presentation. Everyone is welcome — come join us and bring a friend! We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Thrift Store update
LAKE PLACID — The thrift store at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church on 43 Lake June Road will be closed from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2. The store will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, with new hours being Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call the church office at 863-465-0051.
Holiday kids art camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week of Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature.” All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week of Jan. 3-7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., conference room 2, in Sebring.
Volunteers needed
SEBRING — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and state income tax returns one or two days a week from February to mid-April, 2022. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For the Sebring site call Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802 and for the Avon Park site call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Chair yoga class
SEBRING — Sebring Recreation Club starts a brand new class Monday, Jan. 3 from 10 — 11:30 a.m. This is a non-impact class that will focus on improving balance, muscle strengthening and good posture. The class will be every Monday and the cost is $3 per class. Instructor is Mary Webb. Any questions, call 863-273-4495.
Highlands PEO to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Edgewater Village Clubhouse, 2538 Davis Circle. Members living or visiting in the area are invited. P.E.O. has supported education for women for more than 150 years. Scholarships and loans are awarded every year. For information, call 863-402-4655.
HCA Artist Reception
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Cindy Makowski’s Artist Reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 12-2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., upstairs in the back of the Community Center. All are welcome to attend.
Monday night at the Museum
AVON PARK — On Monday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents “Monday Night at the Museum”, hosted by Cindy Makowski. Featured will be a presentation on feather painting. All are welcome to attend and meet the artist and learn about her art and career. Event is at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., upstairs in the back of the Community Center.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold its annual business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Avenue, Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.
Highlands Band performs for New Year
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music. They will perform a “Ring in The New Year” concert Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The band is directed by Tony Juliano. Pre-Show entertainment is by The Skylarks. Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails” a free fun event, for two and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine’s photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information, call 863-441-0351, visit PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.
Community Conversation
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will discuss LGBTQIA issues on Monday, Feb. 7, at 3115 Hope St. (at the corner of Hammock Rd and Hope Street). For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsals
SEBRING — The Highlands County Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.