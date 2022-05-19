Community service opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Building on George Boulevard (corner of U.S. 27). This is a group of people who are doing things for the community. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540.
4-H Summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H Summer Workshop registrations are now open for June 6-10 and July 5-8. Workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for ages 8 and up. There will be a different workshop each day: June 6, Entrepreneur in you; June 7, STEAM; June 8, Baking 101; June 9, Creative Arts; June 10, Agritunities; July 5, Living on my own; July 6, Fine dining; July 7, Caring for livestock; and July 8, Healthy living. Cost is $25 per workshop. Limited spots are available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Rummage sale
AVON PARK — On Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., the VFW Post 9853 Auxiliary is holding a rummage sale to benefit local veterans. The location is 75 N. Olivia Drive. For questions, call 863-453-6230.
Honor veterans
FROSTPROOF — Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m., the Mission 22 Nationwide Walk will be held to bring awareness to veteran suicide. Early registration forms are at the Frostproof Chamber of Commerce, 17 E. Wall St. Registration is at 1 p.m., and the walk is at 2:22 p.m. The walk begins and ends at the flagpole on Veterans Way in Frostproof east of American Legion Hall at 229 E. Wall St. Celebrate our Veterans. Share resources. Food trucks and Veteran based vendors will be there.
VFW dinner & dance
AVON PARK — Sunday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m., VFW Post 9853 is hosting Rick Arnold singing the best dance tunes from the 1960s and 1970s. This is free to the public. There will be a contest for best outfit. A spaghetti dinner will be served; cost is $10. Location is the Post at 75 N. Olivia Drive. For further information, call 863-452-9863.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet on Monday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive. This is a Christian group, and all ladies are welcome to join. The group now meets two times at locations to better suit schedules. The afternoon meeting begins at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N in Sebring Square. There is no cost to join as a widow; you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like at this point in our lives. Events and activities are planned for the month to share together. Call 317-402-0914 for more information.
Butterfly & Pollinator Club to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, May 24, at 2 p.m., the Butterfly and Pollinator Club of Central Florida will have its monthly meeting at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S.27). Guest speaker will be Elaine Berner, who will speak on Monarch butterflies. Everyone is welcome.
Blood Drive
SEBRING — Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be hosting a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. Location is 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 e Gift Card and a special OneBlood T-Shirt. So, bring your community spirit and donate blood in the ONEBLOOD BIG RED BUS that will be in the church parking lot. Theme for this year: “THERE IS A HERO IN YOU in 2022.”
Memorial Day Service
AVON PARK — Monday, May 30 at 4 p.m., American Legion Post 69 will hold a service at 1301 W. Bell St. to honor all who served our country. Hamburgers and hot dogs can be purchased after the service.
Memorial Day celebration
SEBRING — Monday, May 30, Sebring Hills Association is celebrating with a Memorial Day Event from noon to 3 p.m. Hot dogs & hamburgers, beans, and drinks will be provided by the association. BYOB and a side dish. Please contact the association at 863-458-0867 to RSVP. Donations will be accepted. Location is the Clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Youth football camp and scholarship
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park is hosting a football camp for boys ages 10 through 18. The mentor is Montrae Braswell, Avon Park High School graduate and senior on a full football scholarship at Missouri State College. Mr. Braswell is also giving a $500 scholarship to a student for college. The scholarship is in memory of Trena Williams and in honor of Todd Williams. The location is the Boys & Girls Club at 207 E. State St.