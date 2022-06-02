Kids art camp
SEBRING — Now through Thursday, June 30, Bare Wood Market will host a kids art camp at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive. Your child will learn how to use different art mediums and learn art history while creating magnificent masterpieces. Cost is $100 per each week, which includes all art supplies. Your child may get messy; plan clothing accordingly. Camp is open for children 5-12 years of age and must be in K-6 grade in order to register. At this time, there is NO registration fee to apply; however, there is a $25 non-refundable deposit due at the time of registration. Camp hours will be Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited to 8 (K-6). Registration forms will be available at Bare Wood Market or can be emailed. If you are interested or have any questions, call 863-443-2840 or email: outsidethepalette1@gmail.com.
Art League Summer Kid’s Art Camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is now registering kids online for its annual Summer Kid’s Art Camp. The camp is for children ages 7–12 and runs in weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, beginning the week of June 6 and ending on July 29. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m, Pick up time is 5:30 p.m. There is a certified teacher facilitator and teen volunteers ages 13+. The cost per week is $150 per child, which includes all supplies and a light snack. Campers will bring their own lunch. Activities include: painting, drawing, paper mâché, paper crafts, pastels, visiting artists, STEM activities and more. Register online at www.highlandsartleague.org. For more information email: manager@highlandsartleague.org, or call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312.
4-H Summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H Summer Workshops are now OPEN! June 6-10 and July 5-8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. A different workshop each day. June 6 Entrepreneur in you, June 7 STEAM, June 8 Baking 101, June 9 Creative Arts, June 10 Agritunities, July 5 Living on my own, July 6 Fine dining, July 7 Caring for livestock, July 8 Healthy living. $25 per workshop. Limited spots available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Ecology summer camp
VENUS — Archbold Biological Station will host their Ecology Summer Camp for ages 7-12, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 1 at Archbold, 123 Main Drive in Venus. Cost is $150 per camper, sponsorships available for families with financial need. Teen volunteers can earn 35-plus volunteer hours. Young scientists and explorers ages 7-12 are invited to join us for a week of science, nature and fun in Florida’s Heartland. Campers hike, visit a working cattle ranch, swim in a sinkhole lake, meet scientists, create art and make new friends. Register online at archbold-station.org. For more information, email education@archbold-station.org or call 863-465-2571 ext. 233.
HCA gallery exhibit
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 4 from noon to 2 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance will host a reception for photographer, Kimberly Alzate, whose exhibit will be on display for the month of June. Admission is free to the public. Location is the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture at 310 West Main St.
Youth football camp and scholarship
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park is hosting a football camp for boys ages 10 through 18. The mentor is Montrae Braswell, Avon Park High School graduate and senior on a full football scholarship at Missouri State College. Mr. Braswell is also giving a $500 scholarship to a student for college. The scholarship is in memory of Trena Williams and in honor of Todd Williams. The location is the Boys & Girls Club at 207 E. State St.
Scenic cruise
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. & returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 for more information. (e-mail: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.