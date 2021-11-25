Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village 55+ Community is hosting a dance on Nov. 27 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. If you like to dance and have a good time, join us as we dance to the music of Harry Havery. Tickets are $7 each. Contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692 for tickets. BYOB and snacks. Sebring Village is at 4343 Schumacher Road.
AP Christmas parade
AVON PARK — The annual Avon Park Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, down Main Street. The annual parade will be preceded this year by the inaugural Lighting of the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. that will feature a lighted star and plenty of lights. Sponsored by the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce and the City of Avon Park.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at Homer’s Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on the last Monday of each month. Our meeting for Nov. 29 will be at 2 p.m. in the private room. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, call 317-402-0914.
Tanglewood dance event
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 4, the Tanglewood Dance Committee presents “Paisley Craze”, a 5-piece rockadelic 1960s band playing your favorites and covering the wide range of styles from that historic decade. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Dance is from 7-10 p.m. at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, 1600 Tanglewood Circle (enter using US Hwy. 27 entrance). Cost is $10 at the door. The public is welcome. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Ice provided.
Washington Heights big yard sale
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., a very large family bazaar/yard sale will be held in the open field across from Bountiful Blessings Church on M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Vendors are welcome, no fees for tables. This is the first annual event for this family occasion, so let’s bring the community together. For further information, call Ada McGowan, 863-381-5485.
First Presbyterian Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but we will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
St. John Church Christmas bazaar
SEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., The St. John United Methodist Church presents their Christmas Town Bazaar. Everyone is welcome. Location is the church at 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). For further information, call 863-382-1736.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday decor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera! Location is 19 East Main Street. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
HCA presents artist exhibits
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the works of Artist, David Zeller Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12-2 p.m., at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum located on the 2nd floor of the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. Each month, HCA will sponsor a member artist exhibit. The exhibit will open with a reception where you can meet the artist, enjoy some refreshments and purchase the artwork of your choice. We do ask that you leave your purchase in the exhibit until the end of the month so others can enjoy it. For further information, call 863-414-578.
Shuffleboard event
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at their location at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information and to register, please visit FloridaSeniorGames.com prior to Nov. 15.