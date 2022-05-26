Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday from 9-11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Building on George Boulevard (corner of U.S. 27). This is a group of people who is doing things for the community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Singles Group starting
AVON PARK — A singles group started Monday, April 25, at Community Bible Church. The group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and is for single people of all ages. The group will have Bible study and fellowship at the church’s fellowship hall. The church is at 1400 County Road 17A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Blood Drive
SEBRING — Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. The church is at 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 egift card and a special OneBlood T-shirt. Theme for this year: “There is a hero in you in 2022.”
NAACP Memorial Day event
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. All veterans are invited to attend this special event at Southside Veteran’s Garden, at the intersection of South Calvin Porter Avenue and South Verona Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, giveaways, food and drinks. Come out and join in the fellowship with veterans.
Memorial Day Service
AVON PARK — Monday, May 30, at 4 p.m., American Legion Post 69 will hold a service at 1301 W. Bell St. to honor all who served our country. Hamburgers and hot dogs can be purchased after the service.
Memorial Day celebration
SEBRING — Monday, May 30, Sebring Hills Association is celebrating with a Memorial Day event from noon to 3 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers, beans, and drinks will be provided by the association. BYOB and a side dish. Contact the association at 863-458-0867 to RSVP. Donations will be accepted. Location is the clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Spring Lake “Soldiers Cross”
SEBRING — During the upcoming three-day Memorial Day weekend, veterans at Country Club Villas in Spring Lake will be erecting a ”Soldiers Cross” memorial honoring all departed veterans. The memorial will be at the entrance to Country Club Villas on Duane Palmer Boulevard and flanked by a field of American flags and service flags for each military branch as well as POW/MIA flag. The memorial will be available during daylight hours. In addition, the field of American flags will be placed during the July 4th weekend and the military service flags and field of American flags will be flown on Veterans Day.
Kids art camp
SEBRING — From Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 30, Bare Wood Market will host a kids art camp at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive. Cost is $100 per each week, which includes all art supplies. Camp is open for children 5-12 years of age and must be in K-6 grade in order to register. Camp hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. Registration forms will be available at Bare Wood Market or can be emailed. If interested or have questions, call 863-443-2840 or email outsidethepalette1@gmail.com.
Art League Summer Kid’s Art Camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is now registering kids online for its annual Summer Kid’s Art Camp. The camp is for children ages 7 – 12 and runs in weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, beginning the week of June 6 and ending on July 29. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m, Pick up time is 5:30 p.m. There is a certified teacher facilitator and teen volunteers ages 13+. The cost per week is $150 per child, which includes all supplies and a light snack. Campers will bring their own lunch. Activities include: painting, drawing, paper mâché, paper crafts, pastels, visiting artists, STEM activities and more. Register online at www.highlandsartleague.org. For more information email: manager@highlandsartleague.org, or call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312.
4-H Summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H Summer Workshops are now OPEN! June 6-10 and July 5-8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. A different workshop each day. June 6 Entrepreneur in you, June 7 STEAM, June 8 Baking 101, June 9 Creative Arts, June 10 Agritunities, July 5 Living on my own, July 6 Fine dining, July 7 Caring for livestock, July 8 Healthy living. $25 per workshop. Limited spots available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Ecology summer camp
VENUS — Archbold Biological Station will host their Ecology Summer Camp for ages 7-12, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, June 6 to Friday, July 1 at Archbold, 123 Main Drive in Venus. Cost is $150 per camper, sponsorships available for families with financial need. Teen volunteers can earn 35-plus volunteer hours. Young scientists and explorers ages 7 — 12 are invited to join us for a week of science, nature and fun in Florida’s Heartland. Campers hike, visit a working cattle ranch, swim in a sinkhole lake, meet scientists, create art and make new friends. Register online at archbold-station.org. For more information, email education@archbold-station.org or call 863-465-2571 ext. 233.
HCA gallery exhibit
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 4 from noon to 2 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance will host a reception for photographer, Kimberly Alzate, whose exhibit will be on display for the month of June. Admission is free to the public. Location is the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture at 310 West Main St.
Youth football camp and scholarship
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park is hosting a football camp for boys ages 10 through 18. The mentor is Montrae Braswell, Avon Park High School graduate and senior on a full football scholarship at Missouri State College. Mr. Braswell is also giving a $500 scholarship to a student for college. The scholarship is in memory of Trena Williams and in honor of Todd Williams. The location is the Boys & Girls Club at 207 E. State St.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.