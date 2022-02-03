Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host Bingo games every Thursday at the Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Games are open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for snacks and refreshments, games start at 6 p.m. They have two new exciting 50/50 specialty games and a progressive jackpot of $125-250 based on the number called. Jackpot grows each week. Come and enjoy an evening of fun while supporting our local food banks at the same time. For more information, call 863-382-1554.
Community sale
SEBRING — Brunner’s Mobile Estates will have a Community Sale beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5, behind the Safari Inn. There will be many treasures available at homes throughout the park.
Flea market
SEBRING — Hammock Estates is holding a flea market Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 2840 John L. Street.
Woodcarvers show
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Highlands Woodcarvers will present their show and competition, “Artistry in Wood Carving”, displaying their beautiful works. There will be vendors of all kinds, door prizes, food and drinks. The event is at the Sebring Recreation Club (behind the Police Station), at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Admission is $3. Note to woodcarvers: you may bring your knives and gouges in for sharpening. For more information, call 518-744-3830.
HCA free art exhibit
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance invites the public to a free exhibit at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St.,12-2 p.m. on Feb 5. The art work of Judy Nicewicz will be featured at this exhibit. All are welcomed and refreshments will be served.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and Includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee & juice. Open to the public. Proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Comedy show
SEBRING — Sebring Village presents the Mike Palma Show Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Palma is a magician and ventriloquist. Tickets are $12. Location is 4343 Schumacher Rd. For more information, call Carol at 717-321-5045 or Joan at 410-570–0692.
Community Conversation
SEBRING — On Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host our fourth Community Conversation. The topic is LGBTQIA issues, featuring guest speaker, Randy Vosburg, Highlands County Administrator, serving since 2017. Mr. Vosburg is a husband and father of three children. Church is at Hammock Rd and Hope Street. For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.
North Liberty, Indiana reunion
SEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene Township, Tyner snowbird lunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For more information, call 574-261-5464.
Gem & Mineral Club meets
SEBRING — The Highlands County Gem and Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the rear fellowship hall of Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Pkwy. Karen Keshner, mineralogist from Michigan, will speak on “The Amazing World of Agates.” Birthstone for February is the amethyst. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship and sharing of information about geology, mineralogy, lapidary, fossils and gemstones. Public is welcome. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave message.
Heartland Pops concerts
SEBRING & LAKE PLACID — The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones will present two “Valentine/love” themed concerts featuring the music of well-known stars including Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel. Also featured are solos by talented band members, Loren Furland, trombone, Steve Bennett, alto sax, and Linda Maulella, trumpet. Both concerts start at 7 p.m. and are free, with a free will offering taken. Dates and locations are: Thursday, Feb. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Dr., Sebring; and Tuesday, Feb. 15, at First Presbyterian Church’s Genesis Center, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid. For further information, call 863-368-2999, leave a message, your call will be returned.
West Virginia annual reunion
SEBRING — The reunion will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homers Smorgasbord, 1000 Sebring Square, (on Sebring Parkway). For details, call Bill Fowler 304-545-4358.
EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8-10:30 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Chapter 1240 is holding their monthly breakfast with regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee — cost $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum (science, technology, engineering and math). Chapter 1240 will conduct free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8 to 17. Pre-registration @https://youngeaglesday.org/. Follow the signs to Gate 24 at Sebring Airport.
Fireman’s chicken BBQ
SEBRING — The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department 47th annual Chicken BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court in Sebring. Pickup or takeout available. Meal includes half a chicken, beans, slaw, roll and coffee or tea for a donation of $10 in advance or $13 day of. Tickets can be reserved by calling 863-386-6052.
Concert Band to perform
AVON PARK — Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., the Highlands County Concert Band will perform “February in Love,” at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. This 60 person band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform marches, swing, jazz and patriotic music. Donation is $9. Tickets available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Trash to Treasure sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Village Mobile Home Park, 4343 Schumacher Road, is holding their annual sale Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lots of great items and food concessions.
Widows support event
SEBRING — Women who have lost their husbands are invited to attend a support event on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Tru by Hilton hotel on U.S. 27. There will be only 35 seats available, so call early to reserve your place. Dinner will be served at 4 p.m., followed by two speakers, Nicole Houston-Freeman and Cynthia Gilbert-Barrett. The theme of the event is “I’m Coming Out”, meaning that regardless of my grief, I need the companionship and support of others.There is no charge for this event. For reservations or for further information, call 863-257-2850.
Sebring Recreation Club
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m., the Club is having a grilled hamburger or brat fry that will include grilled hamburger or brat, baked beans, chips, choice of dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Location is 333 Pomegranate Ave.
Walker Memorial Kindergarten open house
AVON PARK — Monday, Feb. 28, Walker Memorial Academy will have our “Kindergarten Roundup” at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. Call 863-453-3131 ext. 201 to register and get tickets for one parent and one child to attend an interactive one-hour session. Select to attend either the 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. session. Space is limited, as social distancing is practiced. You must wear a mask. Children must be five years old before August 15, 2022. For financial assistance, visit: www.StepUpForStudents.org.