Concert Band celebrates 45 years
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band, will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The 60-person band is directed by Tony Juliano. Come and enjoy an evening of blues, patriotic, polkas and marches. Donation is $9. Tickets available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Country music event
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the music of Barney & Nancy Miesse on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. followed by Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends bluegrass music at 7 p.m. Location is the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., 2nd Floor. Admission is free.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will be dancing to the music of The Lee Allcorn Band from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $10. Due to the popularity of this band, we can’t guarantee tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets, call Carol Colon at 717-321-5045. BYOB and snacks. Ice will be provided.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, March 26, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 2416 Sebring Parkway. Guest speaker Amy Weintraub, Progress Florida’s Reproductive Rights Program Director, will discuss the state of reproductive freedom in Florida. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee & light snacks. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. For further information, call Linda Moffitt, DWC President, at 702-290-3657.
Fish Fry
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a Walleye Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. $10 suggested donation. Menu includes fresh walleye, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, choice of dessert and beverage. For tickets call 574-360-5585, 262-894-5456 or 863-385-2966.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County presents its 16th annual AOS-judged show “Pete’s Magical Orchid Show” in memory of Pete Otway. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27 at the Bert J. Harris Ag-Center, 4509 George Blvd. Admission is a $4 donation to the society. There will be hundreds of blooming orchids and stunning displays to enjoy. Door prizes will be announced every hour and raffle tickets are available for purchase. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or orchidsocietyhighlands.org. Highlands County Orchid Society on Facebook.
“Powerful Doctoring Women” lecture/drama
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 27, in honor of Women’s History Month, the Historical Society of Avon Park is partnering with the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance to present Martha Bireda, Ph.D., who will speak as “Pearl” to introduce her topic, Powerful Doctoring Women. Location is the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. Persons attending this talk are invited to attend a complimentary buffet lunch at Hotel Jacaranda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before coming to the Talk.
Lakesharks Parrot Head Phlocking
SEBRING — Join us on Sunday, March 27 at the Caddy Shack Bar and Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road. Don Middlebrook will be entertaining us with Trop Rock music from 3-6 p.m. We will be collecting items for Easter goody bags to be delivered to the children at RCMA. Please bring chocolate bunnies or eggs, candy, Peeps, bubbles, small toys, puzzles, coloring books, colors, toothbrushes, etc. The event is open to the public. For further information contact Linda at 954-881-1366.
Brid
ge Club to meet
SEBRING — Tuesday, March 29, at 12:30 p.m., the Sebring Bridge Club meets at 347 Fernleaf Ave. Duplicate bridge games are each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and all duplicate bridge players are welcome to play. Fee of $7 will be charged for non-members, and $6 for members. These are ACBL sanctioned games but you don’t have to be a member to play. Call us at 863-385-8118 to let us know you will attend. To play, be at the club at 12 noon.
Honoring Vietnam Veterans
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will honor Vietnam Veterans at a special “Welcome Home Ceremony” Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Public is welcome. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For further information, call Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Blood Drive
SEBRING — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the church located at 3235 Grand Prix Drive. This event is sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. Donors will receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 e Gift Card and a special OneBlood T-Shirt. There will also be a pancake breakfast for those who attend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Artist exhibit &
reception
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the works of artist Kim McAninch, which will be shown Saturday, April 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. McAninch is a paper artist and has some amazing work which will be on display through the month of April during normal museum hours, Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, call 863-414-1578.
12 hours of BBQ
SEBRING — Sebring Firemen, Inc. is holding a BBQ competition April 8 and 9 at 781 Magnolia Ave. Free admission, $5 parking. $150 entry fee for BBQ competition — ribs, chicken, brisket & pulled pork. Cash prizes $2,325. Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. food trucks all day. First 100 attendees Friday receive $2 lunch coupon. 5-8 p.m. California Toe Jam Band; 8:30-11 Hard Candy Band. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. classic car show, live music, corn hole tourney, food trucks, farmers market; 5 p.m. BBQ awards. Bounce houses, 50/50 & raffle prizes, BBQ vendors, dancing, cold beer and wine.
Escape to Kokomo 2022
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial presents the annual “Escape to Kokomo” Saturday, April 9, from 6-10 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘n Lake. Free margaritas and beer. Wear your flip flops and enjoy live music. Benefiting Ridge Area Arc. $60 per person. Purchase online at ridgeareaarc.org by April 4. Sponsorships are available. 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.
American Israeli Initiative to meet
SEBRING — On Wednesday, April 9, at 11:45 a.m. the Heartland American Israeli Initiative will meet at Inn On The Lakes, corner of U.S. 27 and Golfview Dr. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest, Dr. Ernie Schmidt, will speak on The Rebirth of Israel. Open to the public. Join us and bring a friend.
Easter Egg hunt
AVON PARK — On Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Southside Community Resource Center is holding their first annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the MLK Complex, 207 E. State St. There will be food, games and prizes. For more information, call Tikia McRae-Robertson at 863-873-5936.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from February 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax service
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.