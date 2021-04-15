Moose hosts big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, April 18 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
100th anniversary of Highlands County
SEBRING — The newly formed Heritage Association of Highlands County is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Highlands County with a Heritage Festival on April 17 and 18, at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, on U.S. 98 and County Road 721. This educational family friendly event will feature entertainment, exhibits and speakers that share the history of Highlands County. You won’t want to miss the “living” displays, such as the cow camp, to experience the way life used to be on a Florida ranch. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. Additional information is available at info@heritageassociation.org.
Family fun day
AVON PARK — Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hope Foundation and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a family fun day to be held at MLK Memorial Field, 207 E. State St. The event is free, and includes food, music, kids’ games, face painting, horseshoes and corn hole, with guest speakers and more. Come on out and enjoy the day.
Orchid Society Repotting Workshop
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County and Robbins Nursery are sponsoring an “Orchid Repotting Workshop.” It will take place Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robbins Nursery, 4803 U.S. 27 South. Members of the society will repot your orchids for a nominal fee of $4 for the first two divisions and $3 for each additional division. There will be an additional $10 charge for large rootbound plants. You must supply the pots and potting mix; Robbins will have a full assortment of orchid supplies available for sale. For additional information, contact Paul or Donna at 954-817-6323 or e-mail at paul@taxmaestro.com.
Elks open house
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hosting a big family event on April 24 beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by food and drinks and activities for everyone. The event will be held at the lodge at 200 CR 621 East. Kids can visit a fire truck and police cars and play in a bounce house. Videos will be running about the Elks youth camp and children’s services. Elroy the Elk will talk about drug awareness. There will be special pricing for anyone who wishes to join the lodge. For more information, call 863-465-2661.
Ladies of a Loss meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, in the private room at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the last Monday of each month. There is no cost to join. As a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other or child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, please contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Resale shop grand opening
AVON PARK — You are invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening and expansion to 4,000 square feet of the “Twice Is Nice Shoppe” from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at 1418 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park, across the street from the Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church. The store will be open after the 1 p.m. ribbon cutting for shopping. You will find furniture, housewares, home décor, plus clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages. The money you spend is used to stock our food pantry for Highlands County residents who need a helping hand.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers & Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. The group’s purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. This is not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres – no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Looking for tour participants
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be having their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour on Dec. 4. We are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour, either showing your home or garden, please contact Julie Gardner at 792-994-9739 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130. Thank you and we hope to see you there!