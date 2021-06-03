Summer Tennis CampThe Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer camp sessions. The camps will be held weekly thru July 30, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m to noon. The camp is located at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center, 3239 Tennis Club Ct. Sebring, Fl.
The cost is $100 per weekly sessions for ages 6-18. Sessions will be led by USPTA certified tennis pro Horace Watkis.
For more information please contact Coach Watkis by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or by phone at (863) 414-2164 (cell) or (863) 386-4282 (office).
Reggie Baker Basketball CampProfessional basketball player and Avon Park native, Reggie Baker, is host a basketball camp on Friday, June 4 at the Avon Park Boys and Girls Club.
The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon for grades 4-12. Athletes will learn basketball skills from a professional. The cost is $50 per camper.
For more information or to register please contact Reggie Baker at 863-873-4122 or by email at reggiebaker15@gmail.com. Payment options are Apple Pay or Cash App $boam15
Highlands County Humane Society Drive
LAKE PLACID — A food and supply drive for the Highlands County Humane Society will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Placid Lakes Community Center, 2010 Placid Lakes Blvd. The event is sponsored by the Placid Lakes Homeowners Association. Items needed: quality canned cat, kitten and dog food; dog and cat treats; kitty litter/clumping or clay; Dawn dish soap (kills fleas); Mean Clean cleaning solution; liquid laundry soap; paper towels; garbage bags; Kong Tuff Chew Toys, old blankets, and long commercial garden hoses. Monetary donations are always needed. Checks should be made out to the Highlands County Humane Society. Checks can be mailed to: Bonnie Bailey, 147 Citrus Rd. N.E., Lake Placid, FL 33852. All checks will be turned in at the end of the drive. There will also be a few Furry Friends visiting that you may want to take home.
Highlands Pedalers Saturday rides
The Highlands Pedalers host rides from the Don Jose’s parking lot on Lakeview drive each Saturday morning. The rides depart at 7:15 a.m. sharp year-round. The “A” group rides at over 19 miles an hour, the “B” group rides at between 17.5 and 19 miles an hour. Saturday rides range from 33-45 miles.
Avon Park Moose hosts big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 6 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Highlands Stamp Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at First Christian Church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. Anyone interested in stamp collecting is invited to attend.
Racquet Arcade Summer CampsRacquet Aracade will host summer camps from June 7 thru August 10 for boys and girls ages 5 to 18. With 40 years of coaching experiences between Coach Tosin “T” Awomewe and Coach Lucky Dixon they will teach athletes the basics of tennis and perfect more experienced players’ techniques. The program has 100% success rate and is 5 star rated in Highlands County.
The camps run from 8 a.m. to noon and will be held in Golf Hammock at 2222 Golf Hammock Dr, Sebring Fl 33872. For more information or to signup please contact Coach T at 863-510-7315 or by email at info@racquetaracade.club or visit racquetarcade.club
South Florida State College Volleyball CampThe South Florida State College Panthers will be host their annual indoor volleyball camp this summer. The camp will run Monday thru Thursdays during the weeks of June 7-10, 21-24, July 12-15 and the last week of camp will be with the South Florida Panthers’ volleyball team during the week of July 26-29.
The camp is open for boys and girls ages 10-18 and will cost $90 per week or $25 per daily session. The camp times per age group are ages 10-13 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., ages 14-18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and boys 14-18 will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For further information please contact South Florida volleyball coach Kim Crawford at 863-784-7037 or by email kimberly.crawford@southflorida.edu
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at the rear Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. The public is welcome and there are no membership fees or dues. Project for this meeting will be Hand Polishing of a Petoskey Stone, the state stone of Michigan. All materials will be provided. There will be rocks and stones available for purchase. Birthstones for June are pearl, alexandrite and moonstone. No meetings for July, August or September. Meetings to resume Oct. 12. For more information, call Zab at 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Samaritan’s Touch drive-through food drive
SEBRING — On Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, the Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Ave. will be distributing food for those in need. The food is free and fresh. This event is sponsored in partnership with The Freedom Church. For more information, please call 863-471-1870.
Sertoma Junior Golf TourSertoma Junior Golf is about to embark on another tour. The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a 9 week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County. The events are held on Thursdays with three two-day tournaments with the first event being at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club Deer Run Course on Thursday, June 10. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18 year olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18 year olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys & Girls: 6-8 year olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10 year olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best five finishes out of the first nine events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least five out of nine events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at our Awards Banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
To sign up for an event make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. Reply to the event sign up email sent out by the tour. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
SEBRING — First Baptist Church Sebring (R.O.C.) is holding this special event June 7-11, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities, for students finishing Grades 2-9. Cost is $135. Campers will receive a free, moisture wicking dri-fit t-shirt, and there will be a parental showcase pizza party with prizes and awards at the conclusion of camp. For additional information please email Coach Brooks truthathletics@comcast.net.
Flag Day observance with gifts for Veterans
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will be observing Flag Day on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Veterans are invited to drive by and pick up a Care Bag & hot dog at Southside Veterans Garden located at S. Calvin Porter Ave. and S. Verona Ave. The Care Bags are donated by Royal Care, Good Shepherd and Florida Home Health. Thank you and stay safe!
Elks Flag Day celebrations
SEBRING — This year, the Sebring Elks #1529 will celebrate Flag Day with a Parade of Flags and each Flag’s history on Friday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lodge at 2618 Kenilworth Ave. On June 14, our nation is celebrating Flag Day, and it is the annual tradition of all Elk Lodges, an organization dedicated to patriotic service to promote a proper knowledge of, and respect for, the American Flag, and all it represents. Flag Day was observed nationally for the first time on the 100th anniversary, June 15, 1877.
Avon Park Lakes Farmers Market
The next Avon Park Lakes Farmers Market is Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avon Park Lakes clubhouse on Nautilus Drive, north of Avon Park.
LakeSharks June Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their June Phlocking from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at CaddyShack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Rd. They will be collecting items for the Peace River Women’s Shelter: toiletries, hair products, oral hygiene, deodorant, etc. clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games and books. There is a special need for laundry detergent. The public is welcome. HeartlandLakeSharksPHC.com.
Couples paint party
SEBRING — Join Ridge Area Arc for a Couples Paint Party — Beach Vibes from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. A fun afternoon of painting and benefits a great cause! No art experience needed! A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Tickets available online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers & Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.