Recently, as we all know, we experienced a natural occurrence that Florida is well known for, a hurricane. Hurricane Ian did the wobble and eventually made land fall causing chaos and destruction in his path. He tore trees, caused floods, and destroyed homes and businesses. Sadly, the memory of a hurricane lasts for quite some time.
As an employee of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, I, like my fellow county staff, am disaster essential. Simply put, we help the community in times of need. I had the privilege of serving our Highlands community in the General Population Shelter at the Alan Jay Arena. You may be saying, privilege? I say that because those of us in libraries, a division of Community Programs feel honored to help and serve others. Selfishly, it actually blesses and warms our hearts to witness humanity in action.
Highlands County, as a community, always comes together to support each other, but in times of disaster it is even more evident. This was made clear in the shelter. People from all avenues and stages of life came to the shelter to seek safety from the storm. From baby to adult, we had it all, and it created a community feel like you might see on street full of neighbors that are close and care for each other. Children that never met were playing together. Adults were bonding with laughter over games.
This is heightened in a shelter because of the close proximity that is necessary in a shelter to ensure everyone has the ability to be safe. In these situations, you really get to know the person next to you, or your shelter neighbor. While this is uncomfortable and likely stressful, it also created a dynamic that will stick with me for some time. People were loving on each other, loving on strangers. Conversations, food, toys, blankets, and I am sure more, were shared between the individuals staying at the shelter. While sharing sounds like an easy task, it can be difficult at times because it feels vulnerable. You don’t know if you will have enough food for yourself if you share. You don’t know if you will get your toy back if you share it. What if my blanket is ruined when it is returned? You are assuming the best in someone or having faith that sharing is the right thing to do when you do it.
I suppose what I am trying to say is the silver lining of what could be a scary, uncomfortable situation was the camaraderie of the citizens in the shelter. To all those that stayed at the shelter and are reading this, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your kindness and thank you for showing that the world is full of wonderful people; you just have to look for them.
I hope everyone in the community is recovering well, and I hope you are able to see something positive in the world to brighten your day.
Remember during times of disaster, and really always, to stay up to date on the latest information, follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook and visit the website at www.highlandsfl.gov.