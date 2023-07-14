Lorenzo Wise, 7, helps his mom Mauri Wise with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office clean up a home of an elderly couple in Sebring. Lorenzo was the youngest volunteer to help with this community-wide project.
Patrick Ratterree of Sebring Police Department loads up some boxes to help an elderly neighbor.
COURTESY PHOTO
Community volunteers load up heavy pieces of furniture on Monday to take to a storage unit for the elderly couple.
Wade Williams carries out some items from the house to load up on the trailer to be hauled away to the elderly couple’s new home.