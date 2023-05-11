The local community reached deep in their pockets Saturday, May 6, to help the Spirit of Sebring High School Marching Band.
The band hosted two car washes to raise funds for the program. Their goal was to raise $1,000. One anonymous donor agreed to match their profits up to $1,000. By the end of the event, the band members accumulated a total of $2,299.
The much needed funds go into the band program. Thus far, they have had a busy year partaking in home games, competitions, performing at the Heartland Music Festival, the Soda Fest and the 12 Hours of Sebring where they marched along the Grid Walk prior to the event.
The band consist of dedicated hard working high schoolers. Their passion shows in every event.
To perform at events is a lot of work, as Rebecca Brake the vice president of the SHS Band Booster Association expressed.
“We use the funds to pay for transportation, instrument repairs and feeding the kids,” Brake said.
Also, they just purchased new uniforms costing $25,000 for more than 100 high school band members. With an underfunded program holding community fundraisers is vital, Brake said.
Another car wash is planned for the last Saturday of July on the corner of U.S. 27 N. and Sebring Parkway. The band members are also going to do a drum line performance that day. Anyone wishing to donate can reach Sebring Band Boosters at P.O. Box 3513, Sebring FL 33871 or contact them at sebringbandboosters@gmail.com.