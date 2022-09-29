SEBRING – On Thursday night, the community put its arms around the people who dedicate their lives to helping the children and families of Highlands County.
Those who attended the annual Judge M. Kelly Champion for Children Award Gala included the universe of child mental health advocates, teachers, coaches, behavioral specialists, and other child and family mentors who help children overcome the challenges of their young lives.
The event – which sometimes had the feel of a Hollywood premier, complete with entertainment – is held annually to present the child advocacy “Oscar” (of sorts) to an individual who dedicates his or her life to helping children and families.
Champion for Children CEO Carissa Marine – concise and energetic – emceed the evening’s program.
This year’s winner of the Champion for Children Award: Cynthia Acevedo, program manager for Healthy Families in Highlands County. Acevedo, who is married with two children of her own now, was a young teenager when her mother died of cancer. She had nowhere to live, so a church couple raised her.
“A couple at our church took me in as their own,” Acevedo told the Highlands News-Sun in April. “I was too old to be adopted, [but] they are my ‘forever family.’ I was always supported. I was never left alone from that day forward.”
Acevedo came onstage when Marine announced her as the winner.
“Her life motto is ‘You are not what happened to you,’” Marine told the audience. “She desires to promote healing of a child’s trauma, that is what she has now done for 20 years in child advocacy. She has helped shape the future of some 1,800 families.”
As Acevedo accepted hugs from the child award presenters and given a floral bouquet, the audience gave her a standing ovation. After thanking her family, her colleagues at Healthy Families, and her colleagues in the child advocacy field, the family assistance and outreach specialist told the audience that she has dedicated her life to healing childhood trauma so it doesn’t reach into the next generation.
“It takes just one person to believe in a young person to help them along the way,” she told the audience. “I am filled with so much gratitude.”
The many letters supporting her nomination showed her something, she said.
“Sometimes you wonder, ‘Am I really making an impact?’ To see those letters just flooding through, it reminds me that I am, as a difference was made with me.”
Retired Navy Commander Fred Carino was honored as the 2022 Hometown Hero for his service to our country and community. He then led the Pledge of Allegiance as the Lake Placid High School Army Junior ROTC presented the colors.
The audience was treated to a dinner by The Catering Co. and served by local Sebring High School students in MaeLee Gillroy’s culinary class. Championship for Children Foundation Board member Jill Jernigan played piano from the stage while attendees enjoyed their meal.
The entertainment for the evening included Zinc & Copper, an ensemble of talented young people bebopping with trombone, saxophone, horn and percussion. The Avon Park School Show Choir sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Elina Ford, a young Highlands County student, sang a beautiful rendition of “Wind Beneath my Wings” as a special salute to the nominees. Her proud father used his phone to videotape her performance at the back of the auditorium.
Champion for Children Foundation Board members Jason Biance opened the evening’s ceremony, Garrett Roberts spoke to the Gala history and Judge Kelly’s legacy, and Meredith Keiber presented the crystal awards.
But the true stars of the show were the five nominees for the 2022 Kelly Champion for Children Award. Each was nominated by parents, colleagues, or other professionals across the county. The nominees must demonstrate a long-term commitment to finding answers to problems affecting a large number of local children or youth.
In addition to Acevedo, the nominees were:
Melissa Blackman, assistant superintendent to student support services for Highlands County schools. Blackman has been a child mentor for 29 years, working up from paraprofessional, teacher, behavior specialist, to assistant principal, and principal. According to Marine, “Blackman’s driving passion is to help every child know they deserve for doors to be open for them.”
Pat Caton, teacher, coach and aquatics director at Sebring High School, speaks to every one of her students every day, “especially the ones who have been abused or hurt need to be loved and shown they are cared about,” Marine told the audience. Cayton believes preparing children for the future is about facilitating the learning process to increase potential and attend to the needs, feelings, and experiences of the children.
Amberlee Rogers, academic coach at Lakeview Christian School and volunteer at Woodlawn Elementary, and the Worthy & Known Family Project. She is also on track to become a “Trust-Based Relational Intervention practitioner to help vulnerable children. She has worked with children from preschool through 12th grade. She loves “the pleasure of watching several students who became ‘my kids’ walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.”
Jerry Lee Wright, former children’s minister, camp director, teacher, college professor, and assistant principal. He believes it is important to get to the root of the problem before one can truly help a child. The principal of Woodlawn Elementary School said he continues to focus on one thing: “Advocating for and mentoring all children to ensure they realize they have someone in their corner who believes in them and wants them to succeed.”
Each of the nominees was brought to the stage, introduced and given a plaque. They all received a standing ovation from the large ballroom at Grace Bible Church.
By the way, there is a 2022 Champion for Children Youth Award, which was given to Miguel Arceo for his “servant leadership and outstanding commitment to helping others,” according to Marine. The Highlands County School Board and Champion for Children Foundation cosponsored the award for Arceo. Arceo, who already has started college, was not able to attend.
Champion for Children, which has been in operation for 27 years, has served 2,452 local children in 2021 alone. The group has served victims of domestic violence, children with autism, victims of sexual and physical abuse, and others facing challenges. The Foundation has 15 active community services, including Hope for Highlands which currently includes 33 partner agencies working together to help Highlands County become trauma-informed. It was founded by Highlands County Commissioner Kevin J. Roberts with the help of many people. Roberts was on stage to present Acevedo with her award.