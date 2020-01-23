Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Allstate Insurance-Hartline, 2151 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Highlands County Concert Band
AVON PARK — The 60 member Highlands County Concert Band will have their January Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College, 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park. Featuring The Skylarks (Big Band Sound) and directed by Tony Juliano. Tickets are a donation of $8 and available from band members or at the door.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 5887 U.S. 98. We will have a meeting and a potluck lunch. No cost to join as a widow, you have paid the price! Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For more information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Hawaiian dance scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Hawaiian Dance on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Ralph Peacock will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Trash and treasure sale
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will hold its annual Trash and Treasures Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Social Hall, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Community drum circle
SEBRING — Highlands County Community-wide Drumming Circle will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Center, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring. This is a one hour long community event. All ages are welcome to participate in drumming. The circle is non-denominational, non-religion affiliated, not necessarily Native American. All kinds of drums are welcome. All participants are considered equal and important. For more information, contact Adam Abbott via DM on Facebook or text 863-991-0345.
Line dance
SEBRING — There will be a Line Dance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Buttonwood Bay Community Rec Center, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Bring all your friends to an evening of fun and good music to the latest tunes. Do not forget to bring your own beverages and snacks. Cost is $1 for dancers and escorts. Bring money for “share of the wealth” tickets.
Annual rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — The Leisure Lakes Homeowners Civic Association and The Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Company will hold their annual combined rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25, at the Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Station on Lake June Road. Proceeds go to the volunteer fire company as well as civic association activities. Pastries, chili dogs, chips and drinks will be on sale from the volunteer fire company auxiliary at the event. If you wish to donate items for the sale, they may be dropped off at the fire station on Thursday, Jan. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. Pick up for large items is available by calling Bill Miller at 215-896-0775.
Beatles tribute show
SEBRING — Broadway Lights Theatre Co. is proud to announce their annual musical, “All You Need Is Love,” depicting the era of the fabulous Beatles, with an undertone of their memorable history. The musical takes place Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Sebring. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. As always, there is no admission charge for disabled veterans. BYOB and drinks.
Spring Lake rummage sale
SEBRING — The Spring Lake CCV Garden Club annual Rummage Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, held at the Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd. You’ll find furniture, housewares, clothes, sporting goods and a bake sale.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
Monthly Corvette show
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Corvettes, All Corvette Cruise In will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 North. Occurs every fourth Saturday from October through May. For questions about these car clubs activities, please call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
Veterans benefit fair
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Veterans Advisory Board and Highlands County Veteran Services Office presents the 2020 Veterans Benefit Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street. This benefit provides information and assistance to veterans from all branches of military service. For more information, contact the Veteran Services office at 863-402-6623.
Bluegrass Bash returns
ARCADIA — Tap your feet to the music of Bluegrass Central, the Heartland Jam Band and Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends at the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Saturday morning before the show starting at 10 a.m. features banjo, guitar and mandolin workshops. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Membership in Heartland Bluegrass Association is only $25 per household per year. For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit heartlandbluegrass.org.
Sun Steiners to meet
SEBRING — Sun Steiners, the Florida chapter of Stein Collectors International (SCI), will hold its winter meeting, show and sale beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Any area residents interested in Stein collecting are encouraged to attend. Food and beverages will be available. Bring your Steins. For more information, contact Paul Anderson at 302-530-6925 or pande82046@AOL.com. For Stein collecting information, visit stein-collectors.org.
Florida Art and Heritage Festival
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance invites the public to the innaugural Florida Art and Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Main Street and Museum Ave. in Avon Park. This is an all ages event celebrating the art and heritage of Central Florida. Includes indoor and outdoor events including art exhibits, BBQ cuisine, arts and crafts tents, live music and much more. For more information, contact Gaylin Thomas at mothomas@embarqmail.com or 863-414-1578.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $12 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Lee Allcorn Band. Prizes for country costumes and decorated tables. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Soaring Eagle 5K
SEBRING — Woodlawn Elementary School will host its 3rd annual Soaring Eagle 5K in the area around the school 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, will take place in the area surrounding the Woodlawn Elementary School. As a part of the run route for this event, the runners will be crossing the Sebring Parkway at the intersection of Maple Avenue and then crossing Shon-Tee Avenue as they run/walk on the sidewalk parallel to the Sebring Parkway toward Home Avenue. The runners will return using the same route.
Cultural health fair
LAKE PLACID — Greater Bethel AME Church will host a Cultural Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 120 E. Smith Ave. Health screening, HIV/STD testing, vision screenings and more. For more information, contact Rev. Shannon Hilliard at 863-969-9223.
100 Men in Black
AVON PARK — New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church presents 100 Men In Black Praising God at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church, 818 South Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. Featuring Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Derrien Bonney and the Messenger, Rev. Gregory Gay from Mount Olive AME Church Tampa.
Elks breakfast buffet
SEBRING — Sebring Elks 1529 will have an Open to the Public Breakfast Buffet and Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. Cost is $10 per person and the bar will be open, so come and enjoy your Mimosa and Bloody Mary! Parties of six or more please call 863-471-3557.
LakeSharks January Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club is kicking off 2020 with a “Big Tent Event” (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m.
on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. This “Party with a Purpose” will feature live entertainment by Charlie Imes, a favorite Trop Rock Stars! This month we are raising money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and 100% proceeds from food purchased (cheeseburgers in paradise and hot dog plates) will go to St. Jude’s. Come join the fun! Corn hole tournaments, raffles, cash food and drinks bar. The public is welcome!
Ladies of a Loss special meeting
SEBRING — The Ladies of a Loss will have two meetings on the last Tuesday of the month, first at noon at Grace Bible Church Children’s Center for a potluck, 4453 Thunderbird Road. Second meeting will be the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. No cost to join, as a widow, you have paid the price! Sharing God’s love and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Public invited to BUNCO
AVON PARK — The public is invited to play BUNCO at the Highlands Shrine Club at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2604 S.R. 17 South in Avon Park. Cost is $4 per person. For information, call 863-991-1298.
Woman’s Club luncheon
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will be having their 5th Monday Fellowship luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Guests are welcome and you are invited to attend and find out all the details of this charitable organization. The Woman’s Club of Sebring celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2019 and so far have donated $80,000 in 2019 to area organizations. They serve the people of Highlands County.
Ladies luncheon
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a ladies luncheon and program with Janene and Elena Dubbeld as speakers and singers with the theme “Grace,” at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Cost is $25. For tickets, call Ann Fisher at 724-698-9665.
Blood Bus at St. James
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood Bus will be at St. James Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church, 3380 Placid View Drive. For a reserved time, call Nicky Drury at 863-699-0764. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Wildflowers Photo Club meeting changed
SEBRING — To all Wildflowers Photo Club members (and others interested), please note that the date of February’s meeting is changed from the third Saturday (Feb. 15) to the fourth Saturday (Feb. 22). Date changed due to the Citrus Festival on Feb. 15. Photo Club meets Saturday, Feb. 22 this year, then back to the third Saturday after that.
Henry County, Ohio residents
SEBRING — Henry County, Ohio residents past and present will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Cost is $10 per person. Door prizes available. For information, contact Deb Spiess at 419-583-0412.
Annual yard sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will have its annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Don’t miss this one day only sale. Coffee, donuts and lunch are available. Check out the bake sale.