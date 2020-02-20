VFW chicken and dumplings dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW will serve a Chicken and Dumplings Dinner from 5 p.m. until sold out, on Friday, Feb. 21 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes green beans. Cost is $7. Open to the public.
Snowbird art show at HAL
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League, and MOTA is having a juried “Snowbird Artists and Photographers Show” that will be open to the public from Feb. 21 to March 28 and open daily Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 351 W. Center Ave in Sebring.
The opening will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 where you will be able to meet the artists.
Positive Music concert
SEBRING — Unity Life Enrichment Centre opens their doors once again by bringing a group of Singer/Songwriters to Highlands County at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring, between SR 66 and Lake Josephine Road, on the way to Henscratch Farms. Tickets are $20 each and available at the door.
Marshall County luncheon
SEBRING — The annual Marshall County Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Italian American Club
SEBRING — Everyone is welcome to come join the Italian/American Club at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring, for their monthly luncheon and meeting. For information, call Linda at 863-273-7899.
Buttonwood cookie dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will hold a Cookie Dance on Friday, Feb. 21 in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 US 27 South. Bob Avery will cue round dances at 7 p.m. and Nelson Wakeman will call MS/Plus dances from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance attire is optional. A MS/Plus workshop will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Rec Hall. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or at rdavery@juno.com.
Annual fire department chicken BBQ
SEBRING — West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department presents the 45th annual Chicken BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court (off Sebring Parkway). Tickets are a $10 donation and include half BBQ chicken, slaw, beans, roll and tea or coffee. For tickets, call 863-386-6052 or email Donations@westsebring.com.
Baked ziti dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Woman’s Club will be serving a Baked Ziti Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Woman’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. Dinner is $15 and includes baked ziti, appetizers, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Proceed to go toward scholarships for LPHS. For ticket information, call 863-633-9092.
Open House Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host an Open House Party for all ages from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. This is a social party for all with no entry fee. Come eat, play and be entertained. Learn what the Sebring Recreation Club has to offer. Sponsored by SRC, Highlands Wood Carvers and iC Fitness Too. For information or to be a sponsor, call 754-816-9698.
God’s Bible College
AVON PARK — The College Choir from God’s Bible School and College in Cincinnati, Ohio will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Avon Park Association, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. It is located on the Interdenominational Conference Grounds 1200 block of U.S. 27 North.
Talent Show and bake auction
AVON PARK — All are invited to attend the annual “Talent Show and Bake Auction” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Walker Memorial Academy gym, 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park. Proceeds benefit the Walker Memorial Academy Senior Class of 2020. Admission fee will be collected at the door. Concessions will be available during admission.
DWC meeting
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday). Teresa Bramble, Democratic Women’s Club of St. Lucie County, will speak on “Getting Out the Hispanic Vote.” Meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Come early and enjoy light refreshments. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Good Stuff! For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Master Gardener plant sale
SEBRING — Highlands County Master Gardeners are at it again with a Spring Plant Sale Clearance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. They will be set up on the back of the building near the west end parking lot. Most plants will be “buy one get one free (BOGO)” with some extra special pricing on other plants. Money raised from the sale goes to support many projects and local scholarships.
Annual yard sale
SEBRING — The Town & Country Mobile Home Park Homeowners Association welcomes everyone to their annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8350 Cooper Road. There will be 21 vendors selling books, puzzles, baked goods and lunch items. No early sales. Golf carts available.
Free art show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will present their second show of the season, the Classes Show from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Art League building, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. in Lake Placid. This will be an exhibit of students’ work displaying what they accomplished under their Lake Placid Art League Instructor’s guidance. The show is free and open to the public, all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be available.
Buffet breakfast and bake sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast and Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. Open to the public, breakfast is $10. Bar will be open with two omelet stations. For six or more please call for reservations, 863-471-3667.
February Phlocking set
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road (across from Harder Hall). The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by Rich McGuire. This month they are collecting non-perishable food items for the Veterans Food Drive. Come join the fun! There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome.
‘Dancin’ In the Street’
SEBRING — Francis 2 Mobile Home Park will host their 6th annual Outdoor Concert, “Dancin’ In the Street” from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2800 Real McCoy Drive in Sebring (off U.S. 27 behind Burger King). Admission is free. Hot dogs $1.50 and drinks available. There will be a 50/50 and giveaways. Music by Rick Arnold.
Soup supper
AVON PARK — The annual All-You-Can-Eat Soup Supper will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Camp Wingmann, 3404 Wingmann Road in Avon Park. Tickets are $8 per person and includes soup, crackers, dessert and beverage. There will be a 50/50 raffle. For information, call 863-273-1884.
Printmaking at HAL
SEBRING — Printmaking at the Highlands Art League in February continues from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Visual Arts Center, 1985 Lakeview Drive. Join artist Laura Maze to learn the process of transferring images using gelli, a renewed craze in studio art that’s sweeping the country. For more information, visit HAL at highlandsartleague.org or call 863-385-5312.
Building Bridges
SEBRING — Highlands Interagency Transition Team presents Building Bridges, the 3rd annual Family Transition Expo from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. Registration opens at 3:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Information and resources from community agencies to help prepare students with disabilities and their families for successful outcomes.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The February meeting of the Central Florida Pollinators and Butterfly Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. For information, call Linda Dubose at 863-273-7356.