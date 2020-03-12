Women’s conference and luncheon planned
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church (ARP) in Lake Placid invites all area women to attend a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the Genesis Center behind the church. Special guest speaker is biblical counselor Mary Rucker who served the church for 16 years. Her topic will be “Growing in Grace.” In addition to the luncheon, door prizes will be awarded and child care will be provided for those who need it. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the church office in Lake Placid. Tickets must be purchased by March 9 to ensure a seat. Please call the church office if you need child care at 863-465-2742.
Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge
SEBRING — The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge are hosting an informational meeting from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. The early history of the Kenilworth Lodge will be the focus of this meeting. For more information, call 330-265-5456.
St. Patrick’s Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a St. Patrick’s Dance on Thursday, March 12, at the Sunshine RV Park on SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Ralph Peacock will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Annual Trash and Treasure Sale
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will hold its annual Trash and Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring (behind Walmart). Food available. For more information, call 856-625-9494.
Buttonwood Bay line dancing
SEBRING — The next Line Dance at Buttonwood Bay will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Entry fee is $1 for dancers and escorts. Bring your own beverages and or snacks, and extra funds for share of the wealth tickets. Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends.
Hope Street Fair
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host their Hope Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at 3115 Hope Street, Sebring. Our vendors include artisans in glass, wood, local art, golf items and quilted art. The church tables include classy clutter, bake sale and summer fun items. The kitchen is open for morning and lunch snacks. Outside vendor spaces are still available. For information, call 863-273-6804 or 863-471-1999.
Customs car show
AVON PARK — Wells Motor Company will hold their 23rd annual Classics and Customs Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Wells Motor Company, 1600 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park. Bring your classic or custom car to display or just come to enjoy the many different types of vehicles on display. Free admission to all.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host a Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Sebring Hills, 200 Lark Ave. Meal includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat, all for a low price of $6 for non- members, $5 for members, children age 4-12 $3 and children under 3 Free.
Fly-in / drive-in pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the EAA Aviation Development Center at the south end of the flight line through gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport. Breakfast will include bacon, sausage, regular and blueberry pancakes, hash brown potatoes and scrambled eggs. General public drive-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Dale Huffman, president EAA Chapter 1240, at 863-657-2027 or dalehuffman@comcast.net.
Catholic school fundraiser
SEBRING — Parish of St. Catherine Catholic Church/School, will hold a Fundraiser for the First Catholic School in Central Florida on Saturday, March 14, at the Parish Hall, across the street from the church, 820 Hickory Street. Presently the school includes VPK through eighth grade. Students attending are from all of Highlands County and Hardee County. This fundraiser will not only provide scholarships for students in need, but for upgrading the students’ education by providing necessary books, computers, physical education and art supplies.During the evening there will be appetizers, wine and many beautiful baskets and items to bid on in a “Silent Auction.” Tickets in advance are $10 and $15 at the door. Child ticket is $5 and must be purchased ahead of time and are available at the parish office. For more information, call Linda Sherman at 317- 582-1190 or Betty Ann Lee at 863-873-7176.
Line dance night
SEBRING — Tanglewood will be holding a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks and join us for an evening of fun.
Plant sale
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club is holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. Plants grown by club members will be on sale as well as caladium bulbs. There will also be a mini flea market with garden related items for sale.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3. Come early to register, doors open at noon. All monies will be awarded as prizes. For more information or to reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-589-8423.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The next Saturday Night Dance at Buttonwood Bay will be a St. Paddy’s Day Dance with Almost Live (Bobby and Lisa), from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Tickets are $8 at the door. For information, contact Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Mason serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Lodge on the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway. Tickets are $10 each. The menu is: BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Take out is available. The public is invited.
All-You-Can-Eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Meal is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for the Moose Legion fund.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Homers Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square for lunch. There will be no business meeting and lunch will be at 11 a.m. Laura and Mary Ellen will present information from the District 5 meeting that they attended. These Chapter meetings are open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. For more information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin, secretary/treasurer at 863-735-1099.
Race Gala tickets available
SEBRING — Tickets now on sale for the March 18, 2020 Race Gala, supporting Arts and artists in Sebring. Great food, wine and beer pairings, live and silent auction, and fun! Tickets available at Clovelly House, 1971 Lakeview Avenue, Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Highlands Museum of the Arts, Tuesdays through Saturdays. Come out and support the Arts! For more information, visit HAL at highlandsartleague.org or call 863-385-5312.
Lunch and learns
SEBRING — Change of Pace, Inc. will host a series of Lunch and Learns on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 (communication) and Wednesday, March 18 (financial planning), at Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Lunch will be provided. RSVP at 863-382-1188 or visit alz.org/CRF to register.
Black bear awareness
SEBRING — Interested in learning more about the Florida Black Bear? UF/IFAS Extension Highlands County will be hosting a “Living with Florida Black Bears” program from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Bert J. Harris auditorium in Highlands County. We will learn about general black bear awareness and how to co-exist. Be sure to register at 863-402-6540 or online at https://flblackbear.eventbrite.com. Hope to see you there!
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — Highlands Shrine Club will serve a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Highlands Shrine Club, 2604 SR 17 South in Avon Park, Cost is $8 and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Eat in or take out. The public is invited.
Highlands Ridge Chorale celebration
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale will celebrate its 20th anniversary with two special performances: at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Founders Hall in Highlands Ridge, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at St. John United Methodist Church, 3224 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. There is no charge but donations are accepted at the door.
Parrot Head golf scramble
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will host a “Nine-Hole Two-Parrot-Head Golf Scramble’’ at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, at the Sebring Golf Club, 3118 Golfview Road in Sebring. Open to the public — limited to 20. Entry to play is $25 plus donation for kids Easter baskets. Registration deadline is March 20. For information, contact Linda Howard at ahoward7411@gmail.com or Linda Breslich at woman2blame.lrb@gmail.com.
March Phlocking set
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road, Sebring. The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by Don Middlebrook all afternoon! This month they are collecting items for local foster childrens’ Easter baskets. Come join the fun! There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome.