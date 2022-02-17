Learn the art of clowning
LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clown School is about to start another class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20 at Toby’s Clown School, 109 W. Interlake Blvd. Learn the art of clowning including the types of clowns, makeup, wardrobe, face painting and more. Another class is planned for November. For more information, call 863-465-2920 or 863-243-9470, or visit tobysclownfoundation.org.
Church indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its annual (indoor) yard sale on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale. Everything must go. Church is at 324 E. Main St., corner of Main and Memorial Avenue. Yard sale in the fellowship hall in back of the church on Pine Street.
Trash to Treasure sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Village Mobile Home Park, 4343 Schumacher Road, is holding its annual sale Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lots of great items and food concessions.
Rekindled Grass to perform
AVON PARK — Rekindled Grass will perform at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2220 U.S. 27 S. in Avon Park (across from South Florida State College).
Saturday Night Dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have its next Saturday Night Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Buttonwood Bay Recreation Hall, 10001 U.S. 27 South, featuring Rick Arnold. Only $8 at the door.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Historical Society annual banquet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Historical Society is holding its annual banquet Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at The Hotel Jacaranda. Guest speaker is Raymond McIntyre, Highlands County property appraiser, who will talk about the agricultural history of Highlands County. Tickets for members are $25, and $30 for non-members. For further information, call 585-690-3161.
Butterfly & Pollinators meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will have their monthly meeting at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. The topic will be the Gulf fritillary butterfly. Everyone is welcome.
Purse, Jewelry & Doll Sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Woman’s Club is having a purse, jewelry and doll sale on Feb. 24-26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 N. Main Ave. Some of the purses are in new or like-new condition. Jewelry and dolls (some in boxes) will also be for sale.
Retired Educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Deep South Restaurant. Entertainment will be provided by the Sebring Middle School Drama Class and speaker will be Linda Freeland, Highlands County Teacher of the Year. All retired educators and support staff are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — On Friday, Feb. 25 from 8-10 a.m., the Sebring Hills Association is holding a biscuit & gravy breakfast. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members. Menu is sausage and gravy biscuits, coffee and juice. Open to the public. Location is the Association Clubhouse, 400 Lark Ave.
Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club serves spaghetti Friday, Feb. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at 2604 SR 17 South. Menu: garden salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert & beverage, cost $10. Eat in the dining room or take out is available. Phone 863-382-2208. Public is invited.
Tanglewood Theatre play
SEBRING — Broadway Lights Theatre presents “That’s Life” on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Cost $5. Tickets will be sold at the door. Location is Tanglewood Clubhouse located on U.S. 27 opposite Denny’s Restaurant. The Tanglewood gates will be open for your arrival. BYOB and any preferred snacks.
Hamburger/brat fry
SEBRING — Sebring Recreation Club is holding a hamburger/brat fry Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. Your choice of a hamburger or brat with the works, baked beans, chips, choice of dessert and beverage. Tickets are suggested donation of $10 per person. Tickets are available by calling 863-385-2966. Open to the public — tickets available at the door. Location is 333 Pomegranate Avenue.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village is having a dance on Saturday Feb. 26 featuring the music of “Happy Days” who will play from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Location is 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $7 each. To purchase tickets or for more information contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692. BYOB and snacks.
Widows support event
SEBRING — Women who have lost their husbands are invited to attend a support event on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Tru by Hilton hotel on U.S. 27. There will be only 35 seats available, so call early to reserve your place. Dinner will be served at 4 p.m., followed by two speakers, Nicole Houston-Freeman and Cynthia Gilbert-Barrett. The theme of the event is “I’m Coming Out”, meaning that regardless of my grief, I need the companionship and support of others.There is no charge for this event. For reservations or for further information, call 863-257-2850.
Black Heritage Month
AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park and the Highlands County NAACP invite the public to a talk in celebration of Black Heritage Month at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street. The Afro-Caribbean Migration to Central Florida by Magdelena LaMarre explores the rich history and connections between the Caribbean and Florida. Sponsored in part by Florida Humanities and the Avon Park CRA, there is no admission charge to attend.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Rd. Entertainment will be provided by Rick Lamb. The club will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Veterans Food Bank. The public is welcome. Contact Barbara at 954-298-8281 for further information.
Walker Memorial Kindergarten ope
n house
AVON PARK — Monday, Feb. 28, Walker Memorial Academy will have our “Kindergarten Roundup” at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. Call 863-453-3131 ext. 201 to register and get tickets for one parent and one child to attend an interactive one-hour session. Select to attend either the 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. session. Space is limited, as social distancing is practiced. You must wear a mask. Children must be five years old before August 15, 2022. For financial assistance, visit: www.StepUpForStudents.org.
Free income tax service
LAKE PLACID — AARP’s free Tax-Aide program has returned to Lake Placid. The tax preparers will be at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays by appointment only. For an appointment, call 863-633-8509. The phone will be manned from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. The last day Tax-Aide will be at the Post will be April 12.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax service
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14. Tax appointments can be made in person at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.