Highlands Writers to meet
SEBRING — The February meeting of the Highlands Writers Group is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. Guest speaker will be award-winning author, Mark Barie. His presentation is titled “The Do’s and Don’ts of Marketing Your Book.” For information, contact Steve Liddick at Steveliddick@gmail.com.
VFW fish fry
AVON PARK — VFW Post 9853 Auxiliary is holding a fish fry Saturday, March 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (or until sold out). Fish, sides and dessert, $10. Open to the public. Location is 75 N. Olivia Drive. For more information, call Betty Martin at 863-453-6230.
Plant sale
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will hold a plant sale on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avon Park Library. All plants for sale are grown by the club members. Profit from the sale will be used to send a child to Wekiva Youth Camp, a camp sponsored by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs designed to “ instill in youngsters a love, concern and desire to protect the flora and fauna of our beautiful state of Florida.” For more information call 863-452-1927.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — We are a group of published and unpublished writers, welcoming new members, over age 18. There are no dues or admission fees. Our purpose is to foster writing among a group of friendly people. Bring us your novel, poetry or short story or non-fiction. We meet every second and fourth Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. at The Sebring Art League blue building directly across from the Sebring Library parking lot on Lakeview Dr. Next meeting is Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. For more information, leave a message for Art Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive. The speaker will be Dr. Paul Gray, Florida Audubon’s Scientific Coordinator. Dr. Gray will discuss the ecology and management of Lake Okeechobee.
Coin club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Mar. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on National Bank Notes. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village is having a St Patrick’s dance on Thursday, March 17 featuring the music of Almost Live! Almost Live will play from 7:30-10:30. Located at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $7 each. To purchase tickets or for more information contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692. BYOB and Snacks.
Sebring Village show
SEBRING — On Monday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., Sebring Village welcomes Eric Kearns, singing impressionist, and his Voices of Legends Show to entertain you. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $12. Location is 4343 Schumacher Road. Call Carol at 717-321-5045 or Joan 410-570-0692 for tickets or more information.
Concert Band celebrates 45 years
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band, celebrating 45 years of great music, will perform Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The 60 person band is directed by Tony Juliano. Come and enjoy an evening of blues, patriotic, polkas and marches. Donation is $9. Tickets available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County presents its 16th annual AOS-judged show “Pete’s Magical Orchid Show” in memory of Pete Otway. The show will be Saturday and Sunday, March 26 & 27 at the Bert J. Harris Ag-Center at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is a $4 donation to the society. There will be hundreds of blooming orchids and stunning displays to enjoy. Door prizes will be announced every hour and raffle tickets are available for purchase. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org. Facebook: Highlands County Orchid Society.”
“Powerful Doctoring Women” lecture/drama
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 27, in honor of Women’s History Month, the Historical Society of Avon Park is partnering with the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance to present Martha Bireda, Ph.D., who will speak as “Pearl” to introduce her topic, Powerful Doctoring Women. She will share the plants and herbs that kept enslaved Africans healthy on the Bellamy plantation, and she will explore and examine critical issues past and present that impact our global society. Grannies and midwives were powerful “doctoring women” who provided the foundation of healthcare for Florida pioneer and plantation families. Location is the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St.
Lakesharks Parrot Head Phlocking
SEBRING — Join us on Sunday, March 27 at the Caddy Shack Bar and Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road. Don Middlebrook will be entertaining us with Trop Rock music from 3-6 p.m. We will be collecting items for Easter goody bags to be delivered to the children at RCMA. The event is open to the public. For further information contact Linda at 954-881-1366.
12 hours of BBQ
SEBRING — Sebring Firemen, Inc. is holding a BBQ competition April 8 and 9 at 781 Magnolia Ave. Free admission, $5 parking. $150 entry fee for BBQ competition — ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork. Cash prizes $2,325. Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. food trucks all day. First 100 attendees Friday receive $2 lunch coupon. 5-8 p.m. California Toe Jam Band; 8:30-11 Hard Candy Band. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. classic car show, live music, corn hole tourney, food trucks, farmers market; 5 p.m. BBQ awards. Bounce houses, 50/50 & raffle prizes, BBQ vendors, dancing, cold beer and wine.
Escape to Kokomo 2022
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial presents the annual “Escape to Kokomo” Saturday, April 9, from 6-10 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘n Lake. Free margaritas and beer. Wear your flip flops and enjoy live music. Benefiting Ridge Area Arc. $60 per person.Purchase online at ridgeareaarc.org by April 4. Sponsorships are available. 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.
Florida’s Female Pioneers lecture
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m., Dr. Peggy Macdonald, a public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, and a native Floridian will present Florida’s Female Pioneers. She will discuss some of the women who have shaped Florida including Dr. Esther Hill Hawks, a physician who ran the first racially integrated free school in Florida; Harriet Beecher Stowe, famous for writing Uncle Tom’s Cabin who kick-started Florida’s tourism industry with her 1873 book, Palmetto Leaves; and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper, the first and only female Florida Seminole Tribal Chair and the first elected female tribal chair of any federally recognized American Indian tribe in the nation. Location is the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. Event is sponsored by the Historical Society of Avon Park, the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsals
SEBRING — The Highlands County Concert Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Free income tax service in Sebring
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from February 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax service in AP
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.
Free income tax service in LP
LAKE PLACID — The American Association of Retired Persons free Tax-Aide program will take appointments by calling 863-633-9018. Appointment times run from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Tax-related questions can be emailed to lakeplacidtaxaide@gmail.com. The email is for questions only, not appointments.