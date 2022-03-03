Show us Your Socks Showdown
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Ridge Area Arc is hosting our Show Us Your Socks Showdown to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the month of March, we are asking businesses and/or their employees to donate a dollar (more is okay too) and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks; ones that truly fit their personality. Ridge Area Arc employees will be traveling around town looking for the craziest socks out there and collecting monies raised. We will be splashing you and your company all over our social media platforms so everyone will know that you support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can also send photos or videos of yourself, your friends, and your co-workers. We encourage participants to challenge other companies and friends to join in on the fun. Tag Ridge Area Arc and use the hashtags #Sockchallenge2022 #RAArc. It’s all in good fun for a great cause. Email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org if you would like to participate.
Rubio staff hosts mobile office hours
SEBRING — On Thursday, March 3 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the staff of Senator Rubio’s office will be at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to answer questions you may have regarding Social Security payments, issues with the IRS, federal disaster claims, veterans benefits, and any concerns or suggestions you may have. If you cannot meet with the staff at that time, you may call the Senator’s office at 866-630-7106 if you are in need of assistance.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society is holding a fundraiser spaghetti dinner on Thursday, March 3 from 4-7 p.m. at the historical Clovelly House, 1971 Lakeview Drive. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door for dine-in or carry out. Meal also includes salad and dessert. There will be a special collection on display during the event. For more information, call 863-471-2522.
Artist Reception
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a gallery exhibit during the month of March of the art of Jim Leary entitled “Window n windows”. A reception will be held in Leary’s honor Saturday, March 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Come meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments. All art work is available to purchase. Admission is free. Elevator is available at entrance in the back of the building. Location is the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, March 6 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee & juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Gem & Mineral Club meets
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. There are no dues or fees, only an interest in all the wonders from the earth and seas. Birthstone for March is the aquamarine. Guest speaker is Fred Keshner, as seen on the TV show, “The Prospectors,” a few years ago. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Highlands Writers to meet
SEBRING — The February meeting of the Highlands Writers Group is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. Guest speaker will be award-winning author, Mark Barie. His presentation is titled “The Do’s and Don’ts of Marketing Your Book.” For information, contact Steve Liddick at Steveliddick@gmail.com.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — We are a group of published and unpublished writers, welcoming new members, over age 18. There are no dues or admission fees. Our purpose is to foster writing among a group of friendly people. Bring us your novel, poetry or short story or non-fiction. We meet every second and fourth Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. at The Sebring Art League blue building directly across from the Sebring Library parking lot on Lakeview Dr. Next meeting is Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. For more information, leave a message for Art Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from February 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax service
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.