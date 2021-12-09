Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday decor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera. The hotel location is 19 E. Main St. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
Highlands County Concert Band performances
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night” and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concert. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Highlands P.E.O. Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Group will meet for lunch at the home of Elaine Becker on Thursday, Dec. 9 at noon. A program and meeting will follow. Members visiting or living in the area are welcome to attend. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Christmas concert
SEBRING — Broadway Lights Theatre Co. is holding its traditional Christmas performance on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. There will be the Broadway Lights company and a few surprises. The performance is in Tanglewood on U.S.27 opposite Denny’s Restaurant. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with performance starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free; no tickets required.
Comedy show
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes The George Casey Show, a one man comedian show. Casey will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $12 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Carol Colon at 717-321-5045.
Artist Roundtable
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) will conduct a roundtable event on Monday, Dec. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, on the second floor of the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. The event will feature discussion regarding “what we would like to see happening.” There will also be an exchange of ideas, a sharing of product information, an opportunity to socialize, and planning future activities such as demonstrations, guest speakers, art classes, social gatherings, etc. For further information, call 863-414-1578.
Gem & Mineral club meeting
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in the rear fellowship hall of Parkway Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. After a brief meeting, members will celebrate the season with rock-related games, challenges and puzzles. Since turquoise is the birthstone for December, there will be a prize for the person who wears or displays the most turquoise. Prizes will also be awarded for the most beautiful or unusual pieces. For those who wish to participate in a gift exchange, bring a wrapped rock, gem or mineral related item. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. Hwy. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on doubled dies. We are social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association hosts a fundraising pancake breakfast Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8—10 a.m. Cost is $5 members, $6 non-members and includes pancakes, bacon or sausage, eggs, and juice. Open to the public. Location is the Clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village 55+ Community is hosting a Christmas Dance on Dec. 18. Come dance to the music of Dan Patrick from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 each. Contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692 for tickets. BYOB and Snacks. Location is 4343 Schumacher Road.
“Kissmas” food & toy giveaway
AVON PARK — The KISS WGBC FM radio station is hosting a food, toy and bicycle giveaway to needy families Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Donaldson Park. If you wish to donate a bicycle to be given away to a child at this event, go to Customer Service in Walmart, Avon Park, tell them you wish to donate a bicycle(s), and pay Walmart for the bicycle(s). Sponsors for this event include Avon Park Walmart, Southside Community Resource Center, City of Avon Park, Chamber of Commerce, Nucor Steel, and G.C. Grillhouse (Golden Corral) providing the food.
Masons BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (get there early) for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Dining room seating is available; take out too. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Sebring Village Christmas lights food drive
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park at 4343 Schumacher Road (about ¼ mile behind Walmart) invite the public to come see the beautiful Christmas lights from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23. Enjoy the decorations, elves and Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus. Donations of non-perishable food items are welcomed and will be donated to local food pantries.
Holiday Art Camp for Kids
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Chair yoga class
SEBRING — Sebring Recreation Club starts a brand new class Monday, Jan. 3 from 10-11:30 a.m. This is a non-impact class that will focus on improving balance, muscle strengthening and good posture. Chair yoga is an excellent way for older adults to loosen and stretch tight muscles, reduce stress, improve balance and increase flexibility. Class will be every Monday and the cost is $3 per class. Instructor is Mary Webb. Any questions, call 863-273-4495.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Avenue, Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails,” a free fun event, for two and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, visit: http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.