Crazy Hat dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Crazy Hat Dance on Thursday, March 5, at the Sunshine RV Resort, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Free Friday movie night
AVON PARK — Aktion Club and Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning Inc. will host the next Free Friday Movie Night, “The Legend of Tarzan” at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the HHEAL Show Arena, 4305 Independence Street in Avon Park. Concession stand opens at 6 p.m. Movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Movie is open to the public every first Friday of the month. Concessions such as hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, chips, candy, etc. will be sold by the Aktion Club to benefit the club’s community service projects and Heartland Horses. No other food and drink items are allowed on the grounds. Bring your own chair and bug spray. This is an outdoor covered movie theater.
Tevaris Clarke walk-a-thon
AVON PARK — The inaugural Tevaris Clarke Walk-A-Thon for Multiple Sclerosis will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at Avon Park Recreation Center, 207 E. State Street in Avon Park. Late registration (after Feb. 7) is $25. All proceeds benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For information, call 863-257-2095 or email movebeyond2018@gmail.com.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Annual plant sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Street in Lake Placid. There will be plenty of plants to choose from at reasonable prices, plus fertilizer, and we will try to answer some gardening questions for you. Hoping to see you there.
Quilt Show
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Quilts Show with Arts & Crafts Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Sebring Village Recreation Center, 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Admission is free. Donations of non-perishable food items for the food bank would be welcome. For more information, contact Carol DeArmitt at 863-385-1517.
St. Patty’s dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Dancers will host their “Early St. Patty’s” Dance on Saturday, March 7 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, 200 CR 621 East. We kick off with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed by the music of Chrissy. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The very popular Rick Arnold returns to the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall for the Saturday Night Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Cost is $8 at the door. All Saturday dances are available for non-members. For information, contact Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Artists reception Linda Beardsley
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Linda D. Beardsley, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park. There will be refreshments and a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Open to the public and admission is free. The show will be up through the month of March. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Linda is a member of Tanglewood Art League and Heartland Cultural Alliance. For more information, contact Norma Evans by phone at 863-385-3533 or email at nrpe1901@gmail.com.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. There will be no driving nor written test. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Meals on Wheels annual meeting
SEBRING — The Board of Directors for Sebring Meals On Wheels will hold their Annual Meeting on Monday, March 9, at the Palms of Sebring Conference Room. Election of Vice-President of the Board will be part of the agenda, with the meeting to begin at 6 p.m. The unopposed nomination for the position of Vice President is Bryan Race. Nominations are open and will be accepted on the floor during the meeting. Immediately following the annual meeting will be the regular Monthly Meeting.
Final show of the season
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host its final show of the season, a double header, Mark Merchant and Down Home Darlings, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Tickets are $10. Mark has over 30 years experience in comedy and ventriloquism. The Down Home Darlings sing country, jazz rock, pop and more. Dazzling duets present a show you have never seen before. Come join us for a fun evening of comedy and music. For information, contact Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 945-790-0529.
Gem and mineral club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Meeting are always open to the public and there are no dues or fees. Cliff Burke will present the evening’s program. Birthstones for March are aquamarine and heliotrope (bloodstone). There will be materials for trade or purchase. For more information, call Zeb at 863-453-7054.
HAII bus trip
AVON PARK — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative will sponsor a Bus Trip to the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, March 11. Cost is $50 and includes bus trip, museum entrance and lunch after. The bus will depart from the Hibachi Grill parking lot, 2870 U.S. 27 in Sebring at 8:30 a.m. Dr. Howard Kerner will guide the tour. For reservations, email Mary Anne at matromer@aol.com or donnawasson53@icloud.com, or send check for $50 made out to HAII: Heartland American-Israeli Initiative with phone number and mail to Justine Devlin, 315 Tulane Circle, Avon Park, Florida 33825.