Veterans Day ceremony
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 presents a ceremony to honor our veterans at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1301 W. Bell Street. Come and celebrate the history of Veterans Day. Their bravery will never be forgotten. Open to the public.
Methodist Church bazaar
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the ladies of the United Methodist Women are holding their “Autumn Fest” at the Family Life Center of the Church at 126 S. Pine Street. There will be a Treasure Chest Table with holiday decorations, and second-hand items; also hand-made items, a bake sale and much more. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with choice of vegetable beef or chicken noodle soup, chicken salad or sloppy joe sandwiches, chips, cupcake and beverage of ice tea or lemonade for a donation of $8.
Heartland Pops Salute to Veterans
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones, begins their 2021-22 season with two free “Salute to Veterans” concerts. On Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., the Band will play at the Circle Theater, 202 Circle Park Dr., downtown Sebring. The second salute to veterans will be Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center, 118 Oak St., Lake Placid. Both concerts will feature a special bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” played by Aidan Reed. Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, will narrate moving passages to two musical patriotic selections. Donations gratefully accepted. Open seating at both facilities.
Christmas yard sale
SEBRING — St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop will host their annual jewelry and Christmas Yard Sale on Nov. 12 and 13 in Buttonwood Bay, 541 Cottonwood Drive in Sebring from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hundreds of pieces of beautiful jewelry and Christmas decorations at reasonable prices. All proceeds benefit charities of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. For further information, call St. Francis of Assisi Church office at 863-465-0051.
Free BBQ cookout
AVON PARK — Donald Gordon LLC presents a free BBQ cookout Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex, 207 E. State Street. Giving back to our community. Luke 10:2.
Craft & Hobby fair
SEBRING — The annual Tanglewood Craft and Hobby Fair is Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be more than 90 tables filled with gifts, household, Christmas, floral, jewelry, cards, baked goods, woodwork, glass work and much more. Admission is free. Snack bar will be open. Location is one half mile north of Sebring Walmart. Turn in at the Dollar General Store.
Craft Show Vendors wanted
AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake is hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Setup is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The location is Reflections on Silver Lake Community Center, 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive (on U.S. 27, right across from the College at the light). For further information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Community Drum Circle
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a Community Drum Circle at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art at 310 W. Main St. This is a “primal connection” indoor, family friendly event. Instruments are available. No admission fee. For further information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Heartland hoedown
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., the Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning presents a “hoedown” with live music by Ramblin Rose & The Ramblers. There will be a 50/50, door prices and a raffle. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy. $10 per ticket. For tickets, please visit heartlandhorses.org or call 863-452-0006. Event location is 4305 Independence St.
Engaging faith voters
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. there will be a free patriotic and gospel music event featuring music by Tommy Brandt and Tommy Brandt II with special speakers, Melinda Brown, Co-Pastor of the Ministry Center and Jim Book, Minister of Kissimmee Christian Church. The location is Village Fountain Plaza, 305 U.S. 27 North. For more information, call 863-381-5361 or 321-917-7991.
LakeSharks phlocking
LAKE PLACID — LakeSharks Phlocking will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3-6 p.m. at Casa Tequila, with Dave Signs and Beth Travers performing. See you there! The winner of the golf tournament, occurring just before this, will be announced at the beginning of the Phlocking.
Downtown pressure cleaning
SEBRING — The CRA has contracted with Santana Pressure Cleaning to pressure clean the sidewalks and curbs of Circle Park Drive, the spoke streets (varying end locations based on the need per street), Lemon Avenue and the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The cleaning will take place Sunday, Nov. 14. This pressure cleaning will take place again in March, we will notify you when that is scheduled at a later date.
Feeding Families Project
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is in need of food donations to help with a Thanksgiving Dinner for people in need this year. The club will buy turkeys. Aktion Club members will be collecting cash or non-perishable food items to donate, including instant potatoes, vegetables (corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, etc.), stuffing, cranberry sauce or any other items needed. Please call 863-443-0438 prior to Nov. 18 to arrange for pick up or drop off of items.
Highlands County Concert Band
SEBRING — The band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano, at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who wish to foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Weigle house located across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863 273-7046 or 863 385-1554
Thanksgiving drive-thru dinner
SEBRING — On Thursday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nu-Hope Elder Care and Duke Energy are sponsoring a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Road (parking lot). Reservations were required by calling Nu-Hope at 863-382-2134 by Monday, Nov. 8 in order to receive your assigned meal pick-up time. This dinner is for seniors ages 60+. There will be live entertainment and local dignitaries to meet while you are waiting to pick up your hot meal.
Friends of Istokpoga semi-annual meeting
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga announces our open and in person semi-annual fall membership meeting at the Lorida Community Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Bring your neighbors or friends who live on or use the Lake. Meeting open to the general public. Mask is optional. Speakers will be Geoffrey Lokuta and Carly Alihoff, biologists with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). There will be an up to date powerpoint presentation of the lake and will include weed control and the plantings of native plants, and possibly some numbers about the electrofishing by FWC. Our new president Jim Reed will report on the future updated facilities at Windy Point and Istokpoga Park boat ramps. We will also have representatives from other agencies who will take your questions at the meeting. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:45 p.m. You may pay your 2021 dues at the door.
Shuffleboard event
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at their location at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information and to register, please visit FloridaSeniorGames.com prior to Nov. 15.
Coin Club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on how to sell your coins. This is particularly relevant if you have inherited a collection. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Free Disinfectant giveaway
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is giving away Clorox Total 360 disinfectant cleaner, gallon size, on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon, at 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
SEBRING — During the weekend of Nov. 20, The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. begins distribution of frozen turkeys and other non-perishable food items at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14. Please call 863-633-0145 if you are in need. Donations are welcome.