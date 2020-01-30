Ladies luncheon
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a ladies luncheon and program with Janene and Elena Dubbeld as speakers and singers with the theme “Grace,” at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Cost is $25. For tickets, call Ann Fisher at 724-698-9665.
Blood Bus at St. James
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood Bus will be at St. James Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church, 3380 Placid View Drive. For a reserved time, call Nicky Drury at 863-699-0764. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Hobo stew dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Hobo Stew Dance on Thursday evening, Jan. 30, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds starting at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Annual yard sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will have its annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Don’t miss this one day only sale. Coffee, donuts and lunch are available. Check out the bake sale.
Democratic women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesdays). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10:00 a.m. Please come early and enjoy light refreshments. Jill Lewis-Daggs, president, Okaloosa County Democratic Black Caucus, and community activist, will be guest speaker. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
54th annual Arts & Crafts Fair
LAKE PLACID — The 54th annual Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2 in DeVane Park in Lake Placid. Featuring 120 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths, entertainment and children’s activities. Free parking and free admission. Arts and crafts exhibits will be located at Lake Placid Middle School for adults and students. Free van shuttles will transport visitors from DeVane Park to the Exhibit Hall. For more information, please call 863-465-3963.
Henry County, Ohio residents
SEBRING — Henry County, Ohio residents past and present will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Cost is $10 per person. Door prizes available. For information, contact Deb Spiess at 419-583-0412.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by George Durham & Co. with Gwen. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner/dance
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will have its Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner/Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Music by DJ Cole. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. You are welcome to BYOB. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. with carryout available. This event is open to the public for a donation of $10 per person. Reserve your table now by calling 863-382-1554. Advance ticket sales available through board members.
Clubhouse yard sale
SEBRING — Bonnet Lake Campground will host their Clubhouse Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bonnet Lake Clubhouse, 2825 SR 17 South. Plenty of items for sale including homemade.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Chicken and noodles lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring 126 Order of the Eastern Star will host an Amish Style Chicken and Noodles Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. Menu includes chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes, vegetable, homemade dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Eat-in or take-out available. The public is invited.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Indiana snowbird lunch
SEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene township and Tryer snowbird lunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For information, call 574-261-5464.
Stamp club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club of Sebring will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John United Methodist Church, 3214 Grand Prix Drive. There will be an auction of U.S. and foreign stamps. Public is always welcome. Club meets the first Monday of each month except July. For more information, call Michael VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
Ohio snowbird luncheon
SEBRING — Current and former residents of the Washington County area of Ohio will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Homer’s Restaraunt, 1000 Sebring Sqaure. For more information, call 740-373-8500.
Democratic party to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday). Interested persons are welcome to attend. We will be planning our Leadership Blue annual fundraiser being held at the Sebring Elks Club on Feb. 29 that will include a cash bar, guest speakers and Prime rib and salmon.
Wakarusa, Indiana Day
SEBRING — The 40th annual Wakarusa Day reunion lunch will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Current and former residents of Wakarusa are invited.
Bremen, Indiana luncheon
SEBRING — The annual Bremen, Indiana luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. All current and former Bremen, Indiana and local area residents are invited to attend. Please tell your friends. For more information, call or text Craig at 574-340-2175.
Ragin’ Cajun Date Night
LAKE PLACID — The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce presents Ragin’ Cajun Date Night from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at The Barn at Paso Fino, 3501 Paso Fino Drive in Lake Placid. Dinner, music and dancing with low country boil gumbo and dueling pianos. Tickets $50 donation pre-order only. Open to the public and singles welcome. Tickets available at the Chamber of Commerce office or from Board of Directors. For information, call 863-465-4331.
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the home of Coralee Shearer for dessert and a program on the history of the group. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Ice cream sundae dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will hold an Ice Cream Sundae Dance on Friday, Feb. 7, in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, at 10001 U.S. 27 S. Chuck Ryall will cue Round dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/Plus square dances from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is not optional. A workshop on MS/Plus dances is held in the Rec Hall every Tuesday from 3-4:30 p.m. These are open to the public. For information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host their next Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Pancake Breakfast includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Children age 4-12 are $3 and children under 3 eat free.
Lake Country Cruisers Car Show
LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers open Car show and Cruise In takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 N. Car show takes place every second Saturday from October through May. Lunch is served, and the event includes music, door prizes and birthday celebration. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will hold its next meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Chicane’s Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road. Order your own lunch off the menu. Guest speaker will be Jeffrey Sanow, former CIA, speaking about his work in the Mideast and the relationship of Uganda and Israel, which dates back to the early 20th century. Open to the public.
Retired educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Speaker will be Sherri Crow, a Graduation Coach from Avon Park High School. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. All retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Valentine’s Day dinner & dance
LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid will host their Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Post, 1490 U.S. 27 North. Dinner is 5-7 p.m. and dance from 6-9 a.m. Dinner will be a choice of New York strips, shrimp or chicken and is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Jay & Patty performing. Public welcome.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Come early to register. Doors open at noon. Entry fee is $3. All monies will be awarded as prizes. To reserve your seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Lagrange, Indiana reunion
SARASOTA — The annual Lagrange, Indiana Florida Reunion will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Der Dutchman Restaurant, 3713 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota, Florida.