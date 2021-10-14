Republican Party of Highlands County
SEBRING — Attend the Thursday, Oct. 14 meeting at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring. Order dinner from 5–6 p.m. (optional). Meeting convenes promptly at 6:30 p.m. The speaker is Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN). She leads the organization’s “Taking Back America’s Children” campaign. Cardoza-Moore was confirmed to serve on Tennessee’s Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
Fifties show & dance
SEBRING — On Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. the Broadway Lights Theatre Co. of Tanglewood presents “The Fabulous Fifties,” the first show of the season. They are leaving the Big Band era, moving on to pop music, rock and roll and doo-op. Join in for this nostalgic evening where you can once again visit the soda shop and put those nickels into the juke box, listen and dance to your favorite songs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Dancing and singing are encouraged.
Music in the Museum
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is sponsoring a “Music in the Museum” event on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 310 W. Main St., upstairs. The Swamp Rats will be featured, with David Flowers as emcee. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
VFW dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 Auxiliary is holding a dinner Friday, Oct. 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until gone. The menu is fish and/or shrimp, French fries, coleslaw and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Carry outs available. Location is 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Public is welcome. For further information, call Betty Martin at 863-453-6230.
Concert for Haiti
SEBRING — On Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. a concert will be presented at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. in Sebring (off Hammock Road). The extraordinarily talented Carnide Thermidor, Christian pianist and vocalist, and her family will provide the music for this very special event. All proceeds from the concert will go to benefit the people of Haiti, who have been wounded by a series of earthquakes and hurricanes. There is great need and great opportunity to help! For further information, call the Church at 863-471-1999.
Community worship
SEBRING — A community song and worship service, Abide 365 2021, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in downtown Sebring. This event is presented by the Circle of Truth Ministries every October and January, and involves about 15 to 16 local churches. It is non-denominational, interracial, intergenerational and everyone is invited. Just bring a lawn chair and some water. For further information, contact Pastor Dustin Woods at 863-381-4339.
Oktober Fest dinner
SEBRING — A Community Oktober Fest Celebration Fundraiser will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. There will be a complete German meal of grilled brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, pickles, dessert apple strudel or apple cake and drink, all for $15, including cover charge. There will be food, music, Karaoke by John Hoskins, DJ and dancing. Suds extra donation. Make your reservation now by calling 863-382-1554 or get tickets from members as there is limited seating. Come enjoy a fun evening with friends.
Sweetest Day dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 Auxiliary is having a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 16 starting at 5 p.m. until sold out. The menu is baked chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a salad and dessert – all for $10 each. Location is 75 N. Olivia Drive. Carry outs are available. Public is welcome. For more information, call Betty Martin at 863-453-6230.
WHeCAN home ownership
SEBRING — The Washington Heights Community Action Network, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, presents a home ownership seminar from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sebring Boys & Girls Club, 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Featured speaker is Dean Wallace, a Certified Packager with Hicoria Pines Homes. Pens and pads will be provided. This program is to assist mid to low income families to purchase or build a home. Seats are limited, so please reserve yours by calling 863-214-2164.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month. $6 and Includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Stuff for Writers
AVON PARK — 4Scribe: Stuff for Writers, EmeraldDragun Studios and the Heartland Cultural Alliance invite local writers to share ideas, information and tips at their meeting from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.