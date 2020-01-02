MLK Prayer Breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. The program will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s theme, “Make The Dream a Reality.” The tickets are $20 each which includes dinner entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Norman G. Knight, pastor Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park.
Reserved Tables of 8 at $160 are available.
For ticket information or to purchase tickets, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
Frostproof Jamboree returns
FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Jamboree is starting its fourth season, Thursday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m., with the PasSing Thru Country Music Band and Special Guests Keeping The Legends Alive, with live country, bluegrass, gospel and blues, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at 111 West First St. in the City Hall Auditorium (behind the post office) through the end of March in Frostproof. For more info call 704-490-6819 or 330-272-8350.
Square dance event
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a cupcake New Year’s Dance from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Sunshine RV Park, Rt. 70 east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Ed Richey will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:3pm. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Welcome Back dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will begin their 2020 winter season with a Welcome Back Dance on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Dances begin at 7 p.m. with Rounds cued by Chuck Ryall. Ed Richey will call MS/Plus from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. Open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Square dance workshops starting
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Bay Dance Club will begin holding dance workshops for the winter 2020 season. Round dance lessons will be held in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South, on Mondays from 3-4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 6. A MS/Plus workshop is held on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. starting Jan. 7. These are open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3. Come early to register. Doors open at noon. All monies will be awarded as prizes. For information or to reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Chicanes Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road, at the corner of Golfview Road and U.S. 27. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speaker will be Bryan Griffin, a writer, lawyer and specialist on U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle East. He is currently a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research in New York City.
Line dancing
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host a line dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Center. Bring all your friends to an evening of good music and dancing to the latest tunes. Bring your own beverages and snacks.
Tanglewood dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will be holding a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks for an evening of fun.
Veterans benefit car show and fundraiser
SEBRING — The APLA Veterans Benefit Car Show & Fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, around Lake Olivia in Avon Park. Vendors interested in reserving an outdoor spot call Patti Brock at 863-452-7119 for pricing. To enter the cornhole tournament, contact Jeff Brock at 863-443-8286. Car show entry fee of $10 (check or money order please) should be mailed or brought to the APLA Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park. All proceeds benefit Bay Pines Fisher House.
American Veterans Golf Scramble
SEBRING — American Veterans, Post 21 Golf Scramble will be held at Golf Hammock Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 11. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. There will be three flights consisting of 36 foursomes.
The cost is $60 per person that includes 1 mulligan, door prizes, closest to the pin and longest drive contests in the men and women divisions. Refreshments will be available during play. Lunch to follow at the American Vets post 21 at 623 US Highway 27 South. To sponsor a hole it is $50 per hole.
Please make checks payable to AM VETS post No. 21. For more information or questions please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064.
Vision loss class
SEBRING — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will run a nine week course to educate and empower those with vision loss, starting Jan. 14 and running to March 10 in Sebring. For more information or to sign-up, please call 941-359-1404.
Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2604 State Road 17 South in Avon Park. Salad, spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert and beverage will cost $8. Eat in or take out available. For information, call 863-382-2208.
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
Woman’s Club luncheon
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will be having their 5th Monday Fellowship luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Guests are welcome and you are invited to attend and find out all the details of this charitable organization. The Woman’s Club of Sebring celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2019 and so far have donated $80,000 in 2019 to area organizations.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Annual Hope Street fair
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is looking for vendors for their annual Hope Street Fair to be held Saturday, March 14. Looking for artisans in glass, pottery, art, photography, wood as well as vintage collectors, retail quality homemade jams, fruit, candy and more. For information and an application, please call Sam Darley at 863-273-6804.