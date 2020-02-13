Tax-Aide program resumes
SEBRING — Tax-Aide, a free nation-wide tax preparation service, will continue its free tax service at three locations with Highlands County in February. Appointments are not necessary as taxpayers are assisted on a first come, first served basis. If you have tax related questions, you should come into one of the below listed sites and speak directly to one of the IRS Certified Tax-Aide counselors or call the Local Coordinator for your location as listed below. Membership in AARP is not required to take advantage of this service and there are no age requirements or income limitations. When visiting one of the AARP tax preparation sites, please bring a photo ID, the Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year and all documents that you received that include income.
The locations, days and times of operation are as follows:
AVON PARK
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park.
Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local Coordinators, Linda Pomeroy 607-434-8208 or Joe Casey 585-356-2454.
LAKE PLACID
American Legion, Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27, Lake Placid.
Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local Coordinator, Marcia Kissane 863-465-4966.
SEBRING
Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local Coordinator — Bill Shelton 863-385-3802.
Florida spies over Cuban skies
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will host Florida Spies Over Cuban Skies event on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. This speaker event will tell the little-known story of U-2 pilots who flew from Orlando to Cuba to secure the photographic proof that the Soviets were installing nuclear missiles on Cuba, sparking an international crisis that brought U.S. and the Soviet Union to the brink of war. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be refreshments available. The program will begin at 7 p.m. There will be items for sale at this event. This event is funded by Florida Humanities’ Florida Talks program in partnership with the Sebring Historical Society, The City of Sebring and Inn on the Lakes Hotel.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Valentine dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Valentine Dance on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue early rounds starting at 7 p.m. and Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Highlands County Corvettes
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Corvettes meet for breakfast every Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Oscar’s Family Restaurant, 267 U.S. 27 in Sebring.Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
Lotela Gold concert and dance
SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre presents Lotela Gold Concert & Dance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15, at the theatre, 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Featuring music from the sixties, seventies, eighties and beyond for your listening and dancing pleasure. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth. To purchase tickets, call 863-382-2525 or visit the box office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or an hour before performances. Tickets may be purchased online at HighlandsLakesideTheatre.org.
Annual community sale
SEBRING — The Estates of Sebring Park will have its annual Community Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. Furniture, household items, tools, fishing, crafts and more, 20 homes sale! East on U.S. 98 from U.S. 27 approximately nine miles.
Valentine’s Day dinner & dance
LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid will host their Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Post, 1490 U.S. 27 North. Dinner is 5-7 p.m. and dance from 6-9 a.m. Dinner will be a choice of New York strips, shrimp or chicken and is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Jay & Patty performing. Public welcome.
Assisting Our Veterans Expo
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 74 and American Legion Post 69 have partnered to host an Assisting Our Veterans Exposition starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Post 69, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Activities include a One Mile Walk to raise awareness of veteran suicide, special guest speakers, a benefits fair with more than 50 vendors, silent auction, 50/50, door prizes and a Riders Bike Show. Net proceeds to benefit Project: VetRelief. For information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Come early to register. Doors open at noon. Entry fee is $3. All monies will be awarded as prizes. To reserve your seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Music in the Park
SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park presents Music in the Park featuring the sound of swamp blues band Smokehouse from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hammock, 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Tickets are $10 per person with kids 12 and under free. Park fee waived after 6 p.m. Sorry, no pets. Don’t forget your chairs and blankets.
Amvets pork chop dinner
SEBRING — Join Amvets Post 21 for Porky’s Pork Chop Dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Post, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Dinner is $9 each and includes pork chop, potatoes au gratin, salad and dessert. Music by Harley. Bring your sweetheart, dine and dance for a Valentine’s date. Tickets are available at Amvets Post 21.
AYCE breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for the Moose Legion fund.
Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an All-You-Can-Eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. Lunch is $10 each and includes BBQ chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Take out is available and the public is invited.
NARVRE to meet
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees (NARVRE) will have their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 17. The group meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of the month, from October through May, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited to attend. For information, call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Beginning Painting with Alice Hansen
SEBRING — Join one of Sebring’s celebrated painters for a hands-on introduction to painting at the Highlands Art League from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Visual Arts Center, 1985 Lakeview Drive. Learn the first steps to build your painting knowledge in this step-by-step morning of instruction and fun. Class size is limited. For more information, visit HAL at highlandsartleague.org or call 863-385-5312.
Gals and Pals
SEBRING — Open art studio time for members and guests. Come paint, draw, sculpt, and create in a friendly, inspiring environment, at 1985 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit HAL at highlandsartleague.org or call 863-385-5312.
Scrapbooking opportunity
SEBRING — Free Tuesday morning opportunity for non-artists who love to scrapbook from 9 a.m. – noon, 1985 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Join other scrappers for a drop-in chance to meet and chat about your passion for scrap book and card making, while learning more about the Village Where Art Lives on Lake Jackson. February to March, weekly. For more information, call 863-385-5312.