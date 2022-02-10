Huge garage sale
AVON PARK — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. a benefit sale for the Church Service Center will be held at 198 Rowe St. (the former CSC site). The sale is for one day only.
Highlands Writers to meet
AVON PARK — The Highlands Writers Club in association with the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) will hold a meeting from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. To continue where we left off last July to serve as a resource for Highlands County writers to achieve their writing and publishing goals. For more information, contact Steve Liddick at steveliddick@gmail.com.
Craft show
AVON PARK — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, Reflections on Silver Lake is holding a craft show at 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Friday, Feb. 11 is setup time from 4-6 p.m. Crafters will have breakfast and lunch available. For more information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is hosting bingo at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. Location is association clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave.
Heartland Pops concert
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones, will present a “Valentine/love” themed concert on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, featuring the music of well-known stars including Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel. Also featured are solos by talented band members Loren Furland, Steve Bennett and Linda Maulella. Concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free, with a free-will offering taken. For more information, call 863-368-2999; leave a message and your call will be returned.
West Virginia annual reunion
SEBRING — The annual West Virginia reunion will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homers Smorgasbord, 1000 Sebring Square (on Sebring Parkway). For details, call Bill Fowler at 304-545-4358.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8-10 a.m. the Sebring Hills Association is holding a fundraiser pancake breakfast. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members. Open to the public. Menu is pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee and juice. Location is the association clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8-10:30 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Chapter 1240 is holding its monthly breakfast with regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum (science, technology, engineering and math). Chapter 1240 will conduct free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8 to 17. Pre-registration at https://youngeaglesday.org/. Follow the signs to Gate 24 at Sebring Airport.
Fireman’s chicken barbecue
SEBRING — The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department 47th annual Chicken BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court in Sebring. Pickup or takeout available. Meal includes half a chicken, beans, slaw, roll and coffee or tea for a donation of $10 in advance or $13 day of. Tickets can be reserved by calling 863-386-6052.
Roaring ‘20s Festival
SEBRING — Downtown Sebring’s 38th annual Roaring ‘20s Festival kicks up its heels from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, on the Circle in Sebring. Have a “Roaring” good time as over 50 arts, crafts and food vendors and antique cars convene around Circle Park to celebrate Sebring’s 1920s heritage. 1920s attire encouraged. General admission is free.