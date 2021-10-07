Together Again Fall Festival
SEBRING — The Democratic Party of Highlands County will host its 2021 Together Again Fall Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Island View Restaurant at 5223 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. Tickets are $75 per person, and $540 per table of eight. Early Bird tickets are available by calling Democratic HQ at 863-385-8601, or dropping by at 4216 Sebring Parkway, Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Invited guests are Nikki Fried, Charlie Crist, Val Demings and Allen Ellison. A plated dinner will be served, including one drink. Music and dancing with the band Hard Candy, as well as a door prize, 50/50, live auction, and silent auction.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 9, a fundraising pancake breakfast at Sebring Hills clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave., will be held from 8-10 a.m. Open to the public. The menu includes sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs with or without cheese, juice, coffee, and all the pancakes (with or without blueberries) you can eat, all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Children under 12 years, $3; under 3 years free.
Sebring Writers meet
SEBRING — Once again, because of the rising cases of COVID, Sebring Writers will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. Writers of all types in the Sebring area who would like to take part in the virtual meeting should email club host, Steve Liddick, at steveliddick@gmail.com to be placed on the mailing list to receive the Zoom conference link.
Gem & Mineral club meets
SEBRING — Highlands Gem and Mineral Club to hold its first meeting of its 43rd year Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the rear fellowship hall at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Public is invited; no dues or membership fees. Theme of the meeting is “Introduction to Mineralogy.” Bring in any samples and/or jewelry for show and tell. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For further information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Music in the Museum
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is sponsoring a “Music in the Museum” event on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 310 W. Main St., upstairs. The “Swamp Rats” will be featured, with David Flowers as emcee. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Stuff for Writers
AVON PARK — 4Scribe: Stuff for Writers, EmeraldDragun Studios and the Heartland Cultural Alliance invite local writers to share ideas, information and tips at their meeting from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Coin Club Meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on Gobrecht dollars. Social distancing is in place, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Short Halloween movies wanted
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance wants short Halloween-themed films for family friendly viewing for Halloween at the Museum event on Saturday, Oct. 30. Films should meet the following criteria: Halloween-themed; runtime 10 minutes or less; films only rated G or PG. Send films or links in an email to emeralddragunstudios@gmail.com and put Halloween at the Museum in the subject line. Deadline for film submission is Sunday, Oct. 10. Films will be shown at the museum event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet Wed., Oct. 13, 11:45 a.m. at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Dr., (corner of Golfview and US Highway 27). Order lunch on your own from the menu. Guest speaker will be Annette, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. She will share her family’s stories about fear and triumph. Our meetings are open to the public.
Halloween 5k run/walk
SEBRING — MidFlorida Credit Union presents the Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5k on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. at Highlands Hammock State Park. The entry fee is $25. Goody bags for the first 100 registered and paid participants. Costume encouraged. Bring the whole family. Register online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Woman’s Club Rummage Sale
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Woman’s Club is having a huge indoor rummage sale at 10 N. Main Ave. on Oct. 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds go to local community service projects and student scholarships.
Chicken dinner fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is having a chicken dinner fundraiser. Mark your calendar for Oct. 27th for a barbecue half chicken, green beans, slaw and a roll. The donation is $10 per preorder ticket. The proceeds are for local community service projects and student scholarships. Hartzell’s will do the cooking at 350. E Interlake Blvd. from 4-6 p.m. for pickup. Call Paula Fabik for more information or tickets, 863-835-2419.
Fall Art in the Garden event
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Ibanez Gardens, 412 W. Interlake Blvd., is holding its second Art in the Garden event at their facility. Artists from around the area may come to show and sell their work. The Chop House food truck will be available with their great menu, and there will be live music. No admission charge. For further information or to reserve a display spot, call Diana Council at 863-465-2618.
Highway Park Halloween
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., is the 2nd Annual Trunk of Treats Halloween Night at Highway Park in Lake Placid. Volunteers and donations are needed. Candy (in original packaging), water and juices are also needed. Contact Kieva Webbe or Maurice Wilson via Facebook with any questions.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. The group’s purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. This is not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club’s 11th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas.
The Holiday Café will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. For more information, call 863-243-3576 or 561-201-2130. Proceeds benefit local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Tennis needs doubles players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all skill levels to play doubles tennis for fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High School tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text 863-633-9450 for more information.