Benefit for Harley
LAKE PLACID — The Hideaway in Lake Placid will host a Benefit for Harley (Shirley Moody) starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hideaway, 835 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. Harley has been diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer and been in and out of the hospital. She has not been able to work and therefore can’t pay her bills with no income coming in. Come out and support her. BBQ sandwich plates for $5, a 50/50, silent auction and a Best Bike Show. Winner of the bike show takes first, second and third prizes. All proceeds go 100% to support Harley in this difficult time. Music by Renegade.
Women’s Guild card and game party
SEBRING — You are invited to come play with the Women’s Guild of St. Catherine at their Card and Game Party from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Youth Center across from the Lakeshore Mall on U.S. 27 in Sebring. Admission is $5 and includes, desserts, beverages, 50/50 drawing and a penny social. To reserve a table, please call Lynn Bartley at 863-445-1090. Ladies and gentlemen both welcome!
PB & J dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Peanut Butter & Jelly Dance (for the Lake Placid food bank) on Thursday evening, Jan. 16, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70 East in Lake Placid. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Robert Arias will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Journal Plaza movie night
LAKE PLACID — Every other Friday night, November through April, is movie night at Journal Plaza. The next movie night is Friday, Jan. 17. Music at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Plenty of popcorn available and room to dance. Bring chairs. This week’s movie is “Mama Mia!”
Buttonwood pie dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will hold a Pie Dance on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Rec Hall in Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Judy Barnhill will cue Round Dancing at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/Plus dances from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance attire is not required and all dancers are welcome. Open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Buttonwood Square Dance lessons
SEBRING — Beginners Choreographed Ballroom Waltz lessons are offered in the Rec Hall on Mondays at 3 p.m. at the Rec Hall in Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Previous experience is not required. A MS/Plus workshop is held in the Rec Hall on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. These are open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Community garage and bake sale
AVON PARK — Lake Bonnet Village will host their annual Community Garage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2750 S. Driftwood Blvd. in Avon Park.
Orchid auction
SEBRING — The Highlands Orchid Society will hold its annual Orchid Auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1178 Lakeview Drive. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. Arrive early to register and receive a bidding number. For more information, call Glen Shellhammer at 419-217-8676.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay presents Fantastically stupid regular pricing for their Saturday Night Dance featuring the J3 Vocal Band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
‘Lefty’ St. Pierre Memorial Purple Heart Golf Tournament
SEBRING — Sebring Chapter 601 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will hold its annual Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18, at River Greens Golf Course, 47 W. Lake Damon Drive in Avon Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes cart, lunch and beverages after the tournament. Hole sponsorships available for $100. A Hole-In-One prize of a 2020 Ford EcoSport provided by Bill Jarrett Ford will be offered. Door Prizes and a 50/25/25 drawing will also take place. All proceeds will be donated to the Highlands County Veterans Services Office (VSO) in the form of gasoline and food gift cards for local veterans and their families in need. For more information, contact River Greens Golf Club at 863-453-5210, Doug Tait at 863-414-3504, Harry Marsh at 863-226-2296 or mophchapter601@gmail.com.
Shrine Club spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Highlands Shrine Club, 2604 SR 17 South. Cost is $8 each and includes salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage. The public is invited and takeout orders are available. For information, call 863-382-2208.
Annual Trash to Treasure Sale
LAKE PLACID — Tropical Harbor Estates will host their annual Trash to Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 27 Rickert Drive, off Lake Clay Drive in Lake Placid. Over 35 vendors.
Centennial tea
SEBRING — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. In celebration, the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County is sponsoring a Centennial Tea on from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 3115 Hope Street. Tickets are $10. A panel of politically active women will discuss the inspiration they have drawn from the movement and its leaders. For information and for tickets, contact Millie at 863-273-0459 or Linda at 702-290-3657.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
10th annual Art Exhibition and Sale
SEBRING — Tanglewood Art League is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Art Exhibition and Sale from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Sebring. There will be a raffle for a Peter Powell Roberts print and a photo print from James Waldron. Two scholarships will be awarded. Admission is free and the public is invited. All the art displayed at the exhibition and sale is created by resident members of the Tanglewood Art League.
SAR monthly meeting
SEBRING — Sons of the American Revolution Highlands Chapter (SAR) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of male descendants of those patriots who, during the Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For more information, please call James at 954-524-7278.
Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative will host their 11th annual Gala Tea from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, featuring a Celtic theme, at the Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Enjoy an afternoon of gourmet dining on tea sandwiches, fruit breads and decadent desserts followed by a Crazy Auction, hat contest and multiple door prizes. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit www.caladiumarts.org.
Past Tense in concert
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes Past Tense, a three member vocal group from Clewiston, to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase tickets or for information, call Jan Tomasello at 815-822-7793 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.
Collegiate Men’s Chorus in free concert
LAKE PLACID — The Miami University Men’s Glee Club will sing in Lake Placid at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street, for the benefit of Highlands County residents. Based in Oxford, Ohio, the group will be on their annual Winter Tour, singing at a number of Florida venues throughout the state. The concert is free. Please spend an evening with exceptionally talented young men who have graciously returned to Highlands County to share their gifts with the community. For further information, call the Genesis Center at 863-699-1003.
MLK Prayer Breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. The program will begin at 7:30 a.m. This year’s theme, “Make The Dream a Reality.” The tickets are $20 each which includes dinner entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Norman G. Knight, pastor Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park. Reserved Tables of 8 at $160 are available. For ticket information or to purchase tickets, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
MLK parade
SEBRING — There will be a community Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, in the parking lot of First Methodist Church, across from Sebring Middle School on Center Ave. A Community Picnic will follow immediately after the parade and last until 5 p.m. For any food or monetary donations, please contact Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.
Stamp Bourse
SEBRING — Members from the Highlands Stamp Club will host their 2020 Winter Stamp Bourse from 1:30-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the community building of St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, 3214 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). Buy, sell or trade stamps from the U.S. and around the world. For more information, contact Mike VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its next meeting and presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Lake Josephine Baptist Church, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. This is our monthly meeting with guest presentation by Michelle Dent, Scrub Jay Biologist with Archbold Biological Station presenting, “20 years of Observations and Anecdotes from a Scrub Jay biologist.” The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m. and presentation at approximately 7:45 p.m. For more information, call Steve at 305-775-9404.
Elder Resource Fair
SEBRING — Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) will be sponsoring the Elder Resource Fair 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Admission is free. Learn about health, home and safety, living wills, identity theft and more!
Toastmasters annual speech contest
SEBRING — Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club is holding its annual Speech Contest at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21, at Grace Community Church, 3599 Thunderbird Road in Sebring. The gavel goes down at 6:15 p.m. and adjourns the meeting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, please contact Linda Udall at 863-386-1203.
Seniors versus Crime seminar
SEBRING — Seniors vs. Crime is a Special Project of the Florida Attorney General with an office in Highlands County. They help people of any age and the help is free. Come to the free seminar at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. to learn how to get help with contract disputes, identity theft, phone scams, computer scams and more. To speak to a Seniors vs. Crime representative, call 863-402-7849 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For seminar information, contact Sergeant Kimberly Gunn at 863-402-7453.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For lunch only. Speaker will be Jane Lemley, vice president District 5. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. We need to provide a count for this meeting. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.