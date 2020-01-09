Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the home of Betsy Buck for dessert and a program. Coralee Shearer will discuss emergency treatment when someone is hurt. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Square dance event
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a “Crazy T-shirt Dance” on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Frostproof Jamboree returns
FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Jamboree has started its fourth season with the PasSing Thru Country Music Band and Special Guests Keeping The Legends Alive, with live country, bluegrass, gospel and blues, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at 111 West First St. in the City Hall Auditorium (behind the post office) through the end of March in Frostproof. For more info call 704-490-6819 or 330-272-8350.
Line dancing
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host a line dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Center. Bring all your friends to an evening of good music and dancing to the latest tunes. Bring your own beverages and snacks.
Tanglewood dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will be holding a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks and join us for an evening of fun.
Mark Murphy and Burchfield Brothers in concert
AVON PARK — Mark Murphy and The Burchfield Brothers will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart). A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. For information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Italian American Club to meet
SEBRING — Everyone is welcome to come join the Italian/American Club at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at The Fairmont Ale House, 3750 U.S. 27 N. for their monthly luncheon and meeting. For information, call Linda at 863-273-7899.
Annual rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club is having their annual rummage sale this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 N. Main Ave.in Lake Placid. Lots of treasures to be found! For information, contact Joanne at 571-214-9143.
Highlands Wood Carvers
SEBRING — Highlands Wood Carvers will hold an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lakeshore Mall in Center Court, 901 U.S. 27. This the second annual event. More than 15 carvers will be on-hand demonstrating their work. Event is free to attend.
Monthly car show
LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers open Car show and Cruise In will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lake Placid American Legion,1490 U.S. 27 North. Lunch is served, and the event includes music, door prizes and birthday celebration. Event occurs every second Saturday from October through May. For questions about these car clubs activities, please call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
Annual Yard and Bake Sale
SEBRING — Spring Lake United Methodist Church will have its annual Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church, 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. Hunt for treasures, purchase delicious baked goods and enjoy brunch in our café.
Veterans benefit car show and fundraiser
SEBRING — The APLA Veterans Benefit Car Show & Fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, around Lake Olivia in Avon Park. Vendors interested in reserving an outdoor spot call Patti Brock at 863-452-7119 for pricing. To enter the cornhole tournament, contact Jeff Brock at 863-443-8286. Car show entry fee of $10 (check or money order please) should be mailed or brought to the APLA Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park. All proceeds benefit Bay Pines Fisher House.
2020 dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Dancers will host their “Bringing in 2020” dance on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East. Dance kicks off with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed by the music of Buddy Canova. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6 per member and $8 for non-members.
Quilt and needlecraft show
LAKE PLACID — Tropical Harbor Estates will host a Quilt and NeedleCraft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 27 Rickert Drive in Lake Placid. There will be many beautiful old and new quilts on display along with needlecrafts of all types. There will be a silent auction and raffle for original queen size quilt. Vendors will be onsite and admission is free. For information, call 863-632-4507.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Everyone’s favorite entertainer Jay Smith is returning to the Buttonwood Bay Rec Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Tickets are $8 pay at the door. Open to the public. For more information, call Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Woman’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will hold their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. Guest speaker will be from the Aktion Club of Highlands County. Marlene Slye is chair woman for this event. Members are to bring non-perishable food items for Highlands County Food Reservoir, old eyeglasses for the Lions Club and items for Highlands County Domestic Violence Center (Safe House). Members are invited to bring a guest.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Vision loss class
SEBRING — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will run a nine week course to educate and empower those with vision loss, starting Jan. 14 and running to March 10 in Sebring. For more information or to sign-up, please call 941-359-1404.
Audubon field trip
LAKELAND — Highlands County Audubon Society is planning their next Field Trip for Wednesday, Jan. 15 to Circle B Bar Reserve & Nature Center in Lakeland. Wetlands, and diverse habitat with lots of species. Leaves Lake Placid Tower at 7:30 a.m. or Walmart Avon Park Garden Center parking lot at 8 a.m. Lunch will be on your own. For information and reservations, contact Roberta at 863-599-0124.
Orchid auction
SEBRING — The Highlands Orchid Society will hold its annual Orchid Auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1178 Lakeview Drive. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. Arrive early to register and receive a bidding number. For more information, call Glen Shellhammer at 419-217-8676.
Centennial tea
SEBRING — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. In celebration, the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County is sponsoring a Centennial Tea on from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 3115 Hope Street. Tickets are $10. A panel of politically active women will discuss the inspiration they have drawn from the movement and its leaders. For information and for tickets, contact Millie at 863-273-0459 or Linda at 702-290-3657.
Shrine Club spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Highlands Shrine Club, 2604 SR 17 South. Cost is $8 each and includes salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage. The public is invited and takeout orders are available. For information, call 863-382-2208.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat. Non-members $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
LP Art League show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League is having their Members’ Show from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Lake Placid Art League building, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. Recent and varied artwork will be displayed. This event is free and open to the public. There will be light refreshments available. All are welcome.
Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative will host their 11th annual Gala Tea from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, featuring a Celtic theme, at the Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Enjoy an afternoon of gourmet dining on tea sandwiches, fruit breads and decadent desserts followed by a Crazy Auction, hat contest and multiple door prizes. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit www.caladiumarts.org.
Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. (on the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway). Cost is $10 each and includes BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.
MLK Prayer Breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. The program will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s theme, “Make The Dream a Reality.” The tickets are $20 each which includes dinner entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Norman G. Knight, pastor Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park.
Reserved Tables of 8 at $160 are available.
For ticket information or to purchase tickets, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
Past Tense in concert
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes Past Tense, a three member vocal group from Clewiston, to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase tickets or for information, call Jan Tomasello at 815-822-7793 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.
Collegiate Men’s Chorus in free concert
LAKE PLACID — The Miami University Men’s Glee Club will sing in Lake Placid at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street, for the benefit of Highlands County residents. Based in Oxford, Ohio, the group will be on their annual Winter Tour, singing at a number of Florida venues throughout the state. The concert is free. Please spend an evening with exceptionally talented young men who have graciously returned to Highlands County to share their gifts with the community. For further information, call the Genesis Center at 863-699-1003.
Stamp Bourse
SEBRING — Members from the Highlands Stamp Club will host their 2020 Winter Stamp Bourse from 1:30-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the community building of St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, 3214 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). Buy, sell or trade stamps from the U.S. and around the world. For more information, contact Mike VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its next meeting and presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Lake Josephine Baptist Church, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. This is our monthly meeting with guest presentation by Michelle Dent, Scrub Jay Biologist with Archbold Biological Station presenting, “20 years of Observations and Anecdotes from a Scrub Jay biologist.” The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m. and presentation at approximately 7:45 p.m. For more information, call Steve at 305-775-9404.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For lunch only. Speaker will be Jane Lemley, vice president District 5. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. We need to provide a count for this meeting. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.