Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association is hosting bingo on March 17, 24 and 31, at the clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Begins at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village is having a St Patrick’s dance on Thursday, March 17, at 4343 Schumacher Road, featuring the music of Almost Live! who will play from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045. BYOB and snacks.
Buttonwood Bay dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host a dance from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Recreation Hall on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center (on west side of U.S. 27). Featuring the msuic of Good Stuff.
Pinochle Tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is sponsoring a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. Doors open at noon, entry fee is $3. Come early to register. All monies will be awarded as prizes. Call Jim to register at 219-689-8423.
Sebring Village show
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes Eric Kearns at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Kearns, a singing impressionist, brings his Voices of Legends Show to entertain you. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $12. Call Carol at 717-321-5045 or Joan 410-570-0692 for tickets or more information.
Butterfly & Pollinators to meet
SEBRING — The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will meet Tuesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Bert Harris Agriculture Center at George Blvd. and U.S. 27. The swallowtail butterfly will be discussed.
Writer’s Club meets
SEBRING — Scribes Night Out (SNO) will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, at the building behind the Weigle house, 1989 Lakeview Drive. SNO is a small friendly writers discussion group of published and unpublished authors who promote the love of writing. Fiction, non-fiction, poetry or plays, or just come and listen. There are no dues or fees. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. For more information, leave a message at 863 273-7046.
Heartland Pops concert
SEBRING — Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. the Heartland Pops Band directed by Anthony Jones will close their season with a musical tribute to the Big Band Era at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. This is a free concert. For further information, call 863-368-2999.
Show us Your Socks Showdown
AVON PARK AND SEBRING — Ridge Area Arc is hosting our Show Us Your Socks Showdown to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the month of March, we are asking businesses and/or their employees to donate a dollar (more is okay too) and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks. Ridge Area Arc employees will be traveling around town looking for the craziest socks out there and collecting monies raised. We will be splashing you and your company all over our social media platforms so everyone will know your support. You can also send photos or videos of yourself, your friends, and your co-workers. Tag Ridge Area Arc and use the hashtags #Sockchallenge2022 #RAArc. It’s all in good fun for a great cause. Email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org if you would like to participate.
Concert Band celebrates 45 years
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band, will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The 60 person band is directed by Tony Juliano. Come and enjoy an evening of blues, patriotic, polkas and marches. Donation is $9. Tickets available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will be dancing to the music of The Lee Allcorn Band from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $10. Due to the popularity of this band, we can’t guarantee tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets, call Carol Colon at 717-321-5045. BYOB and snacks. Ice will be provided.
Fish Fry
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a Walleye Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. $10 suggested donation. Menu includes fresh walleye, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, choice of dessert and beverage. For tickets call 574-360-5585, 262-894-5456 or 863-385-2966.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County presents its 16th annual AOS-judged show “Pete’s Magical Orchid Show” in memory of Pete Otway. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27 at the Bert J. Harris Ag-Center, 4509 George Blvd. Admission is a $4 donation to the society. There will be hundreds of blooming orchids and stunning displays to enjoy. Door prizes will be announced every hour and raffle tickets are available for purchase. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or orchidsocietyhighlands.org. Highlands County Orchid Society on Facebook.
“Powerful Doctoring Women” lecture/drama
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 27, in honor of Women’s History Month, the Historical Society of Avon Park is partnering with the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance to present Martha Bireda, Ph.D., on Sunday, March 27. who will speak as “Pearl” to introduce her topic, Powerful Doctoring Women. She will share the plants and herbs that kept enslaved Africans healthy on the Bellamy plantation, and she will explore and examine critical issues past and present that impact our global society. Grannies and midwives were powerful “doctoring women” who provided the foundation of healthcare for Florida pioneer and plantation families. Location is the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. Persons attending this talk are invited to attend a complimentary buffet lunch at Hotel Jacaranda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before coming to the Talk.
Lakesharks Parrot Head Phlocking
SEBRING — Join us on Sunday, March 27 at the Caddy Shack Bar and Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road. Don Middlebrook will be entertaining us with Trop Rock music from 3-6 p.m. We will be collecting items for Easter goody bags to be delivered to the children at RCMA. Please bring chocolate bunnies or eggs, candy, Peeps, bubbles, small toys, puzzles, coloring books, colors, toothbrushes, etc.The event is open to the public. For further information contact Linda at 954-881-1366.
Honoring Vietnam Veterans
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will honor Vietnam Veterans at a special “Welcome Home Ceremony” Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Public is welcome. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For further information, call Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Artist exhibit & reception
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the works of artist Kim McAninch, which will be shown Saturday, April 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. McAninch is a paper artist and has some amazing work which will be on display through the month of April during normal museum hours, Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, call 863-414-1578.
12 hours of BBQ
SEBRING — Sebring Firemen, Inc. is holding a BBQ competition April 8 and 9 at 781 Magnolia Ave. Free admission, $5 parking. $150 entry fee for BBQ competition — ribs, chicken, brisket & pulled pork. Cash prizes $2,325. Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. food trucks all day. First 100 attendees Friday receive $2 lunch coupon. 5-8 p.m. California Toe Jam Band; 8:30-11 Hard Candy Band. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. classic car show, live music, corn hole tourney, food trucks, farmers market; 5 p.m. BBQ awards. Bounce houses, 50/50 & raffle prizes, BBQ vendors, dancing, cold beer and wine.
Escape to Kokomo 2022
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial presents the annual “Escape to Kokomo” Saturday, April 9, from 6-10 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘n Lake. Free margaritas and beer. Wear your flip flops and enjoy live music. Benefiting Ridge Area Arc. $60 per person.Purchase online at ridgeareaarc.org by April 4. Sponsorships are available. 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.